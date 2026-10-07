Home » News » Three Donegal Restaurants Win Tripadvisor Best of the Best Awards

Three Donegal eateries secured places in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards, representing fewer than one per cent of the platform’s eight million global listings.

Three Donegal Venues Ranked Among National Leaders

No. 9 Market Square (Letterkenny): Ranked sixth in the Fine Dining category during its second year of operation.

Ranked sixth in the Fine Dining category during its second year of operation. The Singing Pub (Downings): Placed tenth in the Hidden Gems category for its casual menu and atmosphere.

Placed tenth in the Hidden Gems category for its casual menu and atmosphere. The Narrow Quarter Bistro and Coffee House (Kerrykeel): Secured nineteenth place in the Casual Dining category.

Letterkenny Fine Dining Recognition for No. 9 Market Square

No. 9 Market Square in Letterkenny claimed sixth place in the Fine Dining category. Owner and chef Brian McMonagle noted the achievement arrived during the establishment’s second year in business.

“I’m humbled and very proud to have Letterkenny up there with the best and among the country’s finest establishments,” Brian stated, acknowledging support from staff, customers, and suppliers.

Tripadvisor praised the venue for a warm, inviting atmosphere, fresh locally sourced ingredients, and a dynamic menu featuring mains and desserts that draw frequent praise from diners.

Casual Dining and Hidden Gems Across Donegal

The Singing Pub in Downings took tenth place in the Hidden Gems category. Reviewers highlighted a laid-back vibe, welcoming staff, generous portions, and fair prices across a menu of freshly cooked classics.

Meanwhile, The Narrow Quarter Bistro and Coffee House in Kerrykeel placed nineteenth in the Casual Dining section. The venue received recognition for serving Irish and European favourites—including mussels, chowder, and burgers—within a cosy café environment characterised by attention to detail.

Restaurant Name Location Tripadvisor Category National Rank No. 9 Market Square Letterkenny Fine Dining 6th The Singing Pub Downings Hidden Gems 10th The Narrow Quarter Bistro and Coffee House Kerrykeel Casual Dining 19th

Selection Criteria and Industry Impact

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best distinction is Tripadvisor’s highest level of recognition. The award celebrates businesses which receive a high volume of outstanding reviews and opinions over a 12-month period.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.