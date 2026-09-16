Train Sim World 7: New Features, Expanded Routes, and Steam Deck Support

Train Sim World 7 is officially available starting September 16, 2026, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam Deck. Developed by Dovetail Games, this release introduces major regional expansions including Florida and the UK’s Airedale & Wharfedale network, alongside new gameplay systems like Live Weather and a Free Starter Edition.

Engineering the New Era: Hardware Optimization and Performance

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Running on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, the software introduces “EPIC” graphical settings designed to leverage contemporary GPU rendering pipelines while reducing asset load times.

Global Routes and Regional Expansion Breakdown

The core release spans three distinct geographical regions, divided across Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions.

United Kingdom: The Airedale & Wharfedale network features the Northern BR Class 331 and 333 electric multiple units (EMUs), navigating British rural and suburban infrastructure.

The Airedale & Wharfedale network features the Northern BR Class 331 and 333 electric multiple units (EMUs), navigating British rural and suburban infrastructure. Germany: The Nuremberg to Würzburg line incorporates the ICE 4 EMU, DB BR Class 440, and Class 412, testing high-speed train handling at up to 265km/h.

The Nuremberg to Würzburg line incorporates the ICE 4 EMU, DB BR Class 440, and Class 412, testing high-speed train handling at up to 265km/h. United States: Marking a series first, the Florida Tri-Rail route introduces the BL36-PH and Tri-Rail GP49H-3 locomotives to the Sunshine State’s rail network.

Core Mechanical Upgrades and Simulation Features

Train Sim World 7 moves past simple cosmetic updates by integrating functional gameplay systems that alter how users interact with the rail networks. The newly introduced Live Weather feature pulls real-time meteorological data directly from the physical geographic location of the active route. Driving through Miami sunlight or British overcast skies now mirrors actual atmospheric conditions.

For logistics enthusiasts, the dedicated Freight Transport Mode separates passenger timetables from industrial supply chains. Operators manage heavy cargo consists, earning performance ratings based on transit efficiency and schedule adherence. Conversely, for users seeking a streamlined experience, the new Simplified Controls mode strips away complex pre-departure locomotive startup checklists, allowing players to operate trains using basic acceleration and braking inputs.

Accessibility via the Free Starter Edition

To lower the barrier to entry, Dovetail Games is simultaneously deploying a Free Starter Edition on September 16, 2026. This tier includes the interactive Training Center, allowing new operators to test various locomotives before purchasing full regional add-ons. Furthermore, the platform preserves backward compatibility: users upgrading from previous iterations of the franchise can carry over their entire existing library of purchased routes and rolling stock into Train Sim World 7.

“Train Sim World 7 is a major step forward for the franchise,” states Rob O’Farrell, co-CEO of Dovetail Games. “We’ve included the routes and rolling stock our community asked for most, alongside new features making the game more accessible than ever.”

Pricing and Future Hardware Roadmaps

The software is available across multiple digital storefronts with distinct pricing tiers. On Steam, the Standard Edition is priced at ¥6,200, the Deluxe Edition at ¥9,850, and the Ultimate Edition at ¥16,000. Console availability spans PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside legacy platform support.

Looking ahead, Dovetail Games has outlined an expansion roadmap extending the franchise into new global territories. Upcoming regional additions will introduce railways in Japan, Romania, Portugal, and a return to the Netherlands. Additionally, the ECML King’s Cross Route is slated for release as a future add-on, maintaining an active development cycle for the simulation ecosystem throughout the hardware generation.