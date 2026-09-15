Trump Administration Repeals Greenhouse Gas Emission Limits for Power Plants

Trump Administration Repeals Climate Pollution Limits for Fossil Fuel Power Plants

The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency has formally eliminated federal limits on climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s coal and natural gas-fueled power plants. Environmental groups and scientific organizations warn that discarding these regulations will accelerate global temperature increases and degrade public health nationwide.

Dismantling the 90 Percent Capture Standard

The newly enacted repeal targets rules that previously required fossil fuel-based power plants to capture 90 percent of their greenhouse gas emissions. First proposed over a year ago, the regulatory rollback forms a cornerstone of a sweeping deregulation agenda. According to the EPA, the policy shift will save $310 billion.

However, that economic argument stands in stark contrast to projections from the EPA under the previous Biden administration, which calculated that regulating power plant emissions would save tens of billions of dollars in terms of public health. Power plants remain the largest stationary source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, accounting for more than 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide and related emissions in 2023, the most recent year with complete data available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Justifying the Shift Toward Energy Independence

He added that Americans will see a decrease in electricity prices as the administration works to fully unleash domestic energy production.

Despite acknowledging during his Senate confirmation hearing that carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases trap heat and drive global climate change, Zeldin’s tenure has focused aggressively on dismantling emissions standards. In February, the agency reversed the Endangerment Finding, a 2009 determination built on longstanding scientific evidence declaring that six greenhouse gases threaten the health and welfare of Americans.

Clashing Perspectives on Science and Deregulation

Scientific and environmental advocates argue that the removal of these protections ignores empirical reality. “Everything Lee Zeldin is doing is contrary to the science,” noted Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Photo: edf.org

Cleetus pointed out that the United Nations has stated that surpassing the critical 1.5-degree-Celsius global warming target outlined in the Paris Agreement is now inevitable.

The Road Ahead for Energy and Environment

How do you view the balance between securing lower short-term electricity prices and managing long-term climate risks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.