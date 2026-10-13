British Prime Minister Burnham told the House of Commons on October 12, 2026, that it is “almost certain” the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed and coordinated a security incident near RAF Fairford, prompting the government to summon Tehran’s ambassador and impose immediate sanctions on two individuals.

RAF Fairford, located in southwest England, has served as a strategic launching point for U.S. bomber aircraft conducting operations related to Iran. Counter-terrorism police initially arrested five individuals on September 27 following resident reports of a suspicious vehicle moving near the perimeter. Reuters cited U.S. officials at the time indicating suspicions of a targeted drone attack plot. Subsequent searches by UK Counter Terrorism Policing recovered gasoline from a seized vehicle, though no improvised explosive devices were found.

The Investigation and International Diplomatic Fallout

By October 8, police had arrested a total of seven suspects in connection with the breach. All seven individuals were subsequently released on conditional bail without charges by October 12, according to The Associated Press, while law enforcement investigations into potential state backing continue. Interior Minister Mahmoud stated on October 12 that individuals based inside Iran almost certainly coordinated the incident, though he withheld specific identities and the precise intelligence behind the government assessment.

In response to the evaluation, the UK Foreign Office summoned the Iranian ambassador. According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, Ambassador Mousavi rejected the allegations and demanded that British authorities present concrete evidence.

Prime Minister Burnham countered by committing to aggressive disruption of the criminal networks and financial conduits exploited by Tehran, announcing fresh punitive measures. The Foreign Office immediately slapped asset freezes, travel bans, and corporate directorship prohibitions on two specific individuals: Ruhollah Bazghandi, identified as an IRGC counter-intelligence official, and Shahram Ali Reza Tamarzadeh Jakki, described as an intermediary linked to the Zindashti criminal network.

Expanding Global Alignment Against Hostile Operations

While the British government cited overseas hostile activities as the legal basis for the sanctions, officials stopped short of formally attributing direct operational command of the Fairford site breach to the newly penalized pair. Amplifying the diplomatic pressure, the UK Foreign Office released a joint statement backed by the foreign ministers of 29 nations, endorsing London’s assessment of Iranian culpability and pledging coordinated action against state-backed sabotage and intimidation.