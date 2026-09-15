UK Must Heed AI Industry Warnings, Says Minister Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh will outline the government’s dual approach to artificial intelligence on Tuesday, balancing a push to capitalise on the technology with a warning that ministers must heed industry alerts regarding safety.

Union Conference Address Sets the Agenda

Balancing Innovation with Severe Warnings

Speaking at a union conference, the first secretary is scheduled to argue that the administration is taking the potential threats of artificial intelligence seriously. According to warnings highlighted by the government, ministers must listen closely to industry leaders who have raised alarms over the rapid advancement of frontier systems.

Pressure Mounts from Labour Lawmakers

The government’s stance comes amid mounting pressure from Labour MPs and peers. Lawmakers have formally called on Westminster to expand cooperation with international partners to construct robust regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence.

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Existential Risks Highlighted by Tech Sector

Those demands have gained urgency following stark warnings from within the tech sector itself. Three researchers from Anthropic recently warned that advanced artificial intelligence could potentially wipe out humanity within the decade, underscoring the high stakes involved as policymakers attempt to govern the rapidly evolving technology.