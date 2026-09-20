Ukraine Launches Largest-Ever Drone Attack on Moscow

Ukrainian forces launched a massive overnight barrage of more than 1,000 drones targeting Russian territory, with hundreds directed at Moscow in what local officials termed the largest-ever aerial assault on the capital. The coordinated strike on Sunday coincided with the final day of Russia’s first wartime parliamentary election, resulting in reported damage to a Moscow oil refinery and a residential building alongside casualties across the wider capital region.

Mass Drone Strike Hits Moscow and Surrounding Region

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense teams destroyed 450 drones en route to the capital during the unprecedented barrage. The assault caused physical damage to both a residential building and the Moscow Oil Refinery. Across the wider Moscow region, local Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that the strikes killed two people—identified as a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman—and wounded 20 others. The scope of the nationwide operation was massive. Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that its forces shot down a total of 1,110 Ukrainian drones across the country, as well as over the annexed Crimean peninsula and the waters of the Black Sea.

Photo: usnews.com

Aims and Impacts on Wartime Elections

Mayor Sobyanin asserted that the unprecedented assault on the capital was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the parliamentary voting, adding that “the enemy failed in this regard.” The balloting marked Russia’s first parliamentary election conducted during the war. The contest proceeded virtually devoid of opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s policies and is all but certain to reinforce the Kremlin’s political dominance. Voting also took place in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has illegally annexed after the war began but does not fully control—actions that Kyiv has strongly denounced as illegal. In a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine’s Kherson region, a separate attack killed a member of a local electoral committee, according to a statement from Russia’s Central Election Commission.

Photo: independent.co.uk

Strategic Objectives and Regional Toll

Writing on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv deployed a combination of missiles and drones, including domestically manufactured Flamingo and Pelican missiles, specifically targeting oil and logistics infrastructure. “These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing Kyiv’s strategy to exert financial pressure on the Russian economy. At the same time, Ukraine continued to fend off Russian attacks. Zelenskyy reported that a Russian drone strike on a monastery in Ukraine’s Kherson region killed a member of the clergy and wounded four people. In a separate strike on Saturday evening in the Ukrainian capital, an attack killed a child’s mother and two children, with Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional state administration, confirming that another wounded child subsequently died in the hospital on Sunday. The cross-border aerial campaign reflects an escalating duel of long-range strikes as fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (780-mile) front line in eastern and southern Ukraine has slowed, restricted by large numbers of drones and ground robots.