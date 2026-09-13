Ukraine Reports First-Ever Sea Drone Battle in Black Sea

Ukraine’s Navy announced a milestone in modern naval warfare on September 12, 2026, stating that one of its Sargan-3000 uncrewed surface vessels destroyed a Russian drone boat in the Black Sea. According to the Ukrainian military, the engagement represents the first battle in history between two uncrewed naval vessels.

The Black Sea Engagement

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The operation unfolded when Defense Intelligence partners spotted the Russian uncrewed craft patrolling or transiting maritime routes, according to the Ukrainian Navy’s official Telegram channel. The Ukrainian Sargan-3000 then closed the distance on the target. Armed with a 12.7 mm “Protector” weapon system—identified in separate reporting by OSINTtechnical as an M2 Browning .50-caliber heavy machine gun—the remotely piloted Ukrainian vessel opened fire and sank the opposing craft.

Footage released by the Ukrainian Navy and shared widely via OSINT channels captures the onboard perspective of the engagement. The dramatic video shows the remotely operated Ukrainian vessel targeting and firing upon the unmanned Russian ship until it went down.

Operational Context and Verification

The clash highlights the rapid evolution of drone warfare in the ongoing conflict following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While Kyiv has heavily relied on uncrewed aerial systems to intercept incoming strikes and target positions deep within Russian territory, maritime drone technology has also expanded dramatically.

Photo: nypost.com

Independent verification of the exact timeline and identity of the destroyed Russian vessel remains limited. Outlets like the New York Post noted that independent confirmation of when the clash took place or the specific designation of the targeted Russian drone boat could not be immediately established outside of military disclosures.

Just a week prior to the Black Sea incident, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps publicly claimed the capture of a U.S. Navy drone submarine, an event that stirred international concerns regarding potential reverse-engineering or the transfer of sensitive naval technology to foreign partners such as Russia or China.