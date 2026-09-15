Unique Former Church Apartment in Dublin 8 for Sale for €435,000

Irish percussionist Noel Eccles is placing his unique 56-square-meter apartment, nestled in the rafters of a former Church of Ireland house of worship at 30 St Kevin’s, Bloomfield Avenue, Dublin 8, on the market with Owen Reilly Estate Agents for €435,000.

The Bottom Line The Property: A 56 sq m apartment with an additional 16 sq m mezzanine, located on the top floor of a converted 19th-century church in Dublin 8.

A 56 sq m apartment with an additional 16 sq m mezzanine, located on the top floor of a converted 19th-century church in Dublin 8. The Owner: Percussionist and TU Dublin teacher Noel Eccles, famed for his work with Riverdance, Van Morrison, and U2, is selling the home he previously rented out for over a decade.

Percussionist and TU Dublin teacher Noel Eccles, famed for his work with Riverdance, Van Morrison, and U2, is selling the home he previously rented out for over a decade. The Market: Listed with Owen Reilly Estate Agents, the BER-exempt historic conversion is priced at €435,000.

Inside the Rafters of St Kevin’s

When conversion artists tackled St Kevin’s Church back in 1888-1889, they preserved a level of architectural craftsmanship that rarely survives in modern urban developments. Located at 30 St Kevin’s, Bloomfield Avenue, Dublin 8, the apartment sits on the top floor. Residents and guests enter beneath the original stone arch and climb a stairwell illuminated by a Dublin Steelworks chandelier-like light fixture.

Here is the kicker. That twisted black ironmongery forms part of the building’s distinct aesthetic from its 1990s conversion. Eccles himself owns matching side tables and candelabras in the same style, tying the industrial Gothic aesthetic together.

The living space boasts two original rose windows adapted to open easily, framing the changing leaves of the trees outside. A third rectangular window sits inset into the wall at the apex above them. Overhead, the double-height pitched ceiling features exposed wooden rafters that showcase late 19th-century carpentry at its finest.

A Musical Pedigree and a Pandemic Labor of Love

Eccles is no stranger to grand stages. On the day he spoke to The Irish Times, the TU Dublin percussion teacher was gearing up to play Mahler’s Resurrection at the National Concert Hall—a mere 15-minute walk away on the south side of Dublin city centre. His career highlights include touring internationally with Riverdance, playing at the National Concert Hall’s opening concert in 1981, and recording with heavyweights like U2, Brian Eno, Van Morrison, and The Chieftains.

Eccles and his wife, singer Alyth McCormack, now reside in Wexford. Their current home offers ample outdoor space for gardening alongside a dedicated recording studio. That move made the Dublin bolthole surplus to requirements.

But managing the property hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Having rented the flat out for more than a decade, Eccles faced a renter’s DIY disaster during the pandemic. One tenant had painted all the original wood grey without permission. During lockdowns, Eccles painstakingly removed the paint inch by inch, restoring the rich mahogany hue to its former glory.

Layout, Light, and Local Real Estate Economics

The apartment extends to 56 square meters (603 square feet), complemented by a 16-square-meter (172 square foot) mezzanine level. That upper tier overlooks the main living space and comfortably accommodates a double bed. A Velux window cuts into the slanted ceiling, offering an expansive view over period rooftops that stretches toward distant modern cranes and office blocks.

Across from the shower room, a double bedroom features a bed tucked neatly beneath the rafters, complete with a roof light opening to the stars. A compact kitchen is hived off from the spacious living and dining area, while secure residents’ parking sits in a car park to the front of the building.

Property Profile: 30 St Kevin’s, Bloomfield Avenue, Dublin 8 Feature Detail Asking Price €435,000 Selling Agent Owen Reilly Estate Agents Floor Area 56 sq m (603 sq ft) + 16 sq m (172 sq ft) mezzanine Building History Former Church of Ireland house of worship (converted in the 1990s) Energy Rating BER Exempt

The conversion is executed cleanly. Eccles has officially placed the BER-exempt property on the market with Owen Reilly Estate Agents.

The Cultural Afterlife of Converted Architecture

Properties like 30 St Kevin’s occupy a fascinating niche in the European real estate market. They bridge the gap between historic preservation and functional modern living. While modern developments often suffer from cookie-cutter uniformity, church conversions offer buyers a slice of localized history wrapped in industrial provenance.

Photo: europesays.com

For music fans and culture writers tracking how artists live, Eccles’ former base offers a masterclass in urban pied-à-terre design. It merges creative grit with acoustic heritage. As the Dublin property market continues to prize central, character-driven spaces over suburban sprawl, a turnkey loft in the rafters of an 1880s church is bound to attract intense interest from buyers looking for something entirely distinct from standard apartment blocks.

What do you think of historic church conversions as modern living spaces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.