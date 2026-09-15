US Admits to Deploying Space-Based Weapons for Deterrence

The United States has acknowledged for the first time that it possesses weapons in space, marking a significant public shift in military posture amid ongoing tensions with Russia and China. US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink revealed the deployment during a keynote address on Monday at the opening of the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2026 Air, Space & Cyber Conference held at National Harbor in Maryland.

Active Defense Systems Placed in Orbit

Addressing attendees at the conference, Meink stated that the Space Force now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action.

“Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenge of evolving threats wherever they exist,” Meink said during his remarks, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. He added that “it’s important from a deterrence perspective” to field such capabilities against potential adversaries.

Strategic Dominance and Legal Boundaries

According to Meink, the Space Force now maintains on-orbit space control weapons designed to protect the joint force against hostile actions. While declining to elaborate during a subsequent question-and-answer session, the Air Force Secretary stressed that his chosen phrasing was “very well thought out.” He also emphasized the broader strategic objective, stating that “it is critically important that we maintain our dominance, not only in the air but in space.”

Reporting by The Washington Post cited an unnamed US official who indicated that the deployed technology could encompass capabilities designed to “take out” an enemy satellite if it were actively targeting American troops or a US satellite. International legal frameworks do not explicitly ban placing weapons in orbit, provided those systems are not weapons of mass destruction.

The Evolution of Space as a Warfighting Domain

The establishment of the Space Force traces back to 2019 during Donald Trump’s first term in office, when he described space as “the world’s newest warfighting domain.” More recently, plans were unveiled for a multilayered missile-defense system dubbed Golden Dome, which incorporates space-based interceptors aimed at protecting the United States.

That architecture echoes the Cold War-era Strategic Defense Initiative launched by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, which ultimately stalled and was abandoned before space-based weapons could be deployed.

Friction and Anti-Satellite Tests Abroad

The formal disclosure arrives against a backdrop of prolonged friction over orbital militarization. In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned what he described as “the militarization of space,” asserting that the Golden Dome project “poses a significant threat to strategic stability.”

Concurrently, major space-faring nations including the US, China, India, and Russia have conducted anti-satellite weapons tests since the 2000s. In November 2021, the Russian military destroyed a decommissioned Soviet-era spy satellite, an action Moscow maintained was executed in strict accordance with international law and without targeted intent toward any specific country.