How Enterprise IT Leaders Are Scaling Agentic AI

As enterprise software markets evolve through 2026, IT leaders are overhauling corporate architecture, data pipelines, and team structures to transition from simple chatbots to autonomous agentic AI systems that execute complex enterprise workflows without constant human oversight.

The Production Reality Behind Enterprise Adoption

While executives marvel at productivity spikes—such as healthcare company CCS cutting PowerPoint drafting time from four hours down to 15 minutes—bridging the chasm between rapid experimentation and reliable deployment remains a massive hurdle.

The core architectural challenge involves governing entire multi-agent environments rather than isolated models. As Rashmi Shetty, vice president of enterprise AI at Capital One, observes:

Platforms must be engineered from day one to handle data context movement, granular identities, permissions, and exact hand-off points where human intervention becomes mandatory.

Reimagining Workflows and Re-Engineering the Enterprise Stack

True autonomous operation requires stripping away legacy assumptions and completely redesigning how enterprise tasks are executed. Palo Alto Networks CIO Meerah Rajavel emphasizes that generic automation differs fundamentally from true agentic workflows, which rely on reasoning, continuous learning, and dynamic memory updates.

Palo Alto deployed internal agent systems like Panda AI to handle internal IT, travel, and expense tickets, automating 82% of tickets and slashing operational costs by nearly 70%. Furthermore, the company built an AI agent to draft complex requests for proposals (RFPs) that cut turnaround times from six to eight weeks down to a matter of hours.

However, unleashing these systems demands a rigorous data audit. Organizations must clear out tribal knowledge silos and establish comprehensive knowledge layers. Mike Tria, CTO of online payroll provider Gusto, highlights the necessity of robust automated testing infrastructure:

Having a really good test infrastructure will tell you when you have outdated data. It’s expensive for companies to do vast exploration. Agents can be pretty smart about knowing when something is outdated. Lean on that first.

Mitigating Risks with Strict Guardrails and Sandboxes

As autonomous systems touch critical corporate operations, security architectures must evolve. In healthcare, where CCS deployed a contact center agent named CC that now resolves over 30% of incoming calls autonomously, CTO Richard Mackey draws a firm line:

To prevent agents from going rogue, Gusto isolates autonomous models inside strict development sandboxes while maintaining continuous oversight. According to Gusto CIO and CISO Mike Wittig, enterprises must treat agents similarly to human employees through a framework of strict performance tracking, regular security audits, and human accountability.

Palo Alto’s Rajavel echoes this governance mandate, noting that business stakeholders must explicitly define operational boundaries and approval frameworks so agents cannot execute unauthorized actions across enterprise systems.

The Structural Evolution of IT Teams

The rise of agentic architectures is actively rewriting job descriptions across the technology sector. Traditional batch-processing maintenance scripts are giving way to real-time, event-driven integrations capable of communicating dynamically with autonomous software agents.

Scaling agentic AI: From infrastructure to enterprise outcomes – Kevin Cochrane | PlatformCon 2026

At Gusto, new roles like AI agent manager combine product management and engineering to oversee performance metrics, backlogs, and stakeholder requirements. Meanwhile, software engineers are shifting focus away from manual line-by-line coding toward systems design, prompt optimization, and security integration.

Ultimately, as enterprise organizations navigate the complexities of deployment throughout 2026, the success of agentic AI relies on maintaining operational rigor without sacrificing security or system reliability.