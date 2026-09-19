US and South Korea Agree on Strait of Hormuz Security Amid Troop Deployment Dispute

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun agreed on Friday, September 19, 2026, on the critical necessity of securing maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomatic alignment follows Seoul’s formal rejection of military deployments to the region, balancing regional security demands with domestic political constraints.

The Bottom Line Strategic Compromise: South Korea has committed to contributing substantially to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz while drawing a strict line against deploying military personnel into active foreign conflicts.

South Korea has committed to contributing substantially to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz while drawing a strict line against deploying military personnel into active foreign conflicts. Macroeconomic Exposure: Bilateral talks advanced the execution of a massive $350.000 millones (approximately €300.000 millones) investment pact targeting U.S. manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.

Bilateral talks advanced the execution of a massive $350.000 millones (approximately €300.000 millones) investment pact targeting U.S. manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure. Geopolitical Convergence: Washington and Seoul reaffirmed their shared objective regarding the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula alongside trilateral security coordination with Japan.

Navigating the Hormuz Stalemate Without Boots on the Ground

The diplomatic friction point centers on how Seoul intends to back U.S.-led maritime stability operations without crossing President Lee’s absolute prohibition on foreign military engagements. During a briefing in Seoul, President Lee addressed the issue directly. “Que quede claro. No habrá ningún envío de tropas que lleve a una involucración en un conflicto extranjero. No habrá una participación en la guerra,” Lee stated.

Despite this refusal to dispatch combat units, Foreign Minister Cho assured Secretary Rubio that South Korea remains prepared to contribute substantially through alternative means.

Executing the Investment Framework

Beyond maritime security, the bilateral discussions focused heavily on executing the landmark trade agreement secured last year. Under the terms of that pact, South Korean enterprises are slated to deploy 350.000 millones de dólares (casi 305.000 millones de euros) in direct capital investments across U.S. territory.

Photo: tuperiodico.soy

Washington is pushing for a transparent, equitable commercial environment for American firms operating in South Korea, while simultaneously tightening industrial supply chains.

Crucially, both governments locked in commitments to maintain continuous collaboration across strategic sectors, most notably semiconductors.

Metric / Agreement Pillar Bilateral Target Strategic Objective U.S. Inbound Capital Investment 350.000 millones de dólares (casi 305.000 millones de euros) Strengthen domestic U.S. manufacturing and supply chains Strait of Hormuz Policy Substantial non-military contribution Maintain global trade routes without troop deployments Regional Security Framework Trilateral US-Japan-Korea Pact Safeguard Indo-Pacific stability and counter regional threats

Aligning on Peninsula Denuclearization and Trilateral Defense

The diplomatic agenda also tackled regional security challenges on the Korean Peninsula. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Cho reaffirmed their mutual dedication to achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Photo: infobae.com

Seoul has positioned itself as an active facilitator, offering to help restart stalled dialogue channels between the White House and the regime of Kim Jong Un. At the same time, the State Department emphasized the irreplaceable value of trilateral coordination involving the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

By reinforcing this three-way alliance, Washington seeks to project a united front across the Indo-Pacific.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.