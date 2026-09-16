US Dollar Rises After Federal Reserve Rate Hike

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major global currencies, including the euro and the British pound, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point. According to reports from Les Affaires, the monetary tightening move pushed the federal funds rate into a range of 3.75% to 4% as central bankers confront persistent inflationary pressures.

The Bottom Line Interest Rate Hike: The Federal Reserve raised benchmark borrowing costs by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.75% to 4%.

The Federal Reserve raised benchmark borrowing costs by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.75% to 4%. Foreign Exchange Impact: The U.S. dollar advanced 0.59% against the euro to $1.1472 and gained 0.67% against the British pound to $1.3388.

The U.S. dollar advanced 0.59% against the euro to $1.1472 and gained 0.67% against the British pound to $1.3388. Inflation Outlook: Policymakers project full-year 2026 inflation at 3.7%, signaling potential additional rate adjustments before year-end.

How the Federal Reserve Shifted Monetary Policy

For the first time since the summer of 2023, the U.S. central bank voted unanimously to lift its target rate. The adjustment brings borrowing costs to a range of 3.75% and 4%, matching widespread expectations. Andrew Melville, an analyst at Block Scholes, noted via Les Affaires that markets had priced in a probability exceeding 90% for the move.

Jeffrey Roach of LPL Financial pointed out that updated projections leave room for another round of monetary tightening before the end of the year. Officials cited hausses de prix dues à la guerre au Moyen-Orient as primary drivers behind sticky price growth.

Currency Markets Respond to Retightening

Higher yields inherently support a nation’s currency. Following the announcement, foreign exchange traders pushed the dollar higher across the board. By mid-afternoon trading sessions, the greenback climbed 0.59% against the euro to reach $1.1472. Simultaneously, the currency advanced 0.67% against the British pound, settling at $1.3388.

Federal Reserve President Kevin Warsh reinforced the hawkish tone during a post-meeting press conference. He stated that inflation has remained “too élevée, depuis trop longtemps” (too high, for too long), justifying the unanimous decision. Median projections from central bank officials now place annualized inflation at 3.7% for the close of 2026, marking an upward revision from the 3.6% estimate issued in June.

Regulatory Reversals Weigh on Digital Assets

While traditional fiat currency benefited from higher yields, alternative asset classes experienced downward pressure. Bitcoin retreated 0.60% to 75 416,56$US, extending losses from a sharp drop a day prior. That sell-off followed the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass the CLARITY Act, an initial piece of major regulatory legislation aimed at the sector.

Photo: lesaffaires.com

Patrick Munnelly, an analyst at Tickmill, explained that this legislative setback underscored the inherent risks facing the asset class. As quoted by Les Affaires, Munnelly noted that the failed vote “a renforcé l’idée que les cryptomonnaies demeurent vulnérables à la fois à des déceptions sur le plan réglementaire et à un durcissement des conditions financières.”

Macroeconomic Data at a Glance

Key Financial Indicators Following the Fed Rate Decision Indicator / Asset Value / Rate Change Federal Funds Rate 3.75% et 4% +25 bps USD / EUR Exchange Rate 1,1472$US +0,59% USD / GBP Exchange Rate 1,3388$US +0,67% Bitcoin (BTC) Price 75 416,56$US -0,60% Projected 2026 Inflation (Median) 3,7% vs June estimate

The Broader Outlook for Corporate Borrowers

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.