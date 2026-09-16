British Army to Pair Ajax Armored Vehicle with ARX Hector Robot Wingmen

ARX Robotics UK and General Dynamics Land Systems-UK have launched a formal collaboration in London to explore converting the British Army’s Ajax armored vehicle into a dedicated command hub for robotic ground wingmen, according to announcements made by the companies on September 16, 2026. The initial phase of the project centers on integrating ARX’s Hector uncrewed ground vehicle with the Ajax platform, establishing whether onboard crews can effectively task, monitor, and deploy autonomous systems for reconnaissance, force protection, and combat operations.

## Integrating Platforms via Generic Vehicle Architecture

To link the crewed vehicle with its uncrewed counterpart, the project relies on the Generic Vehicle Architecture. General Dynamics UK originally began developing the digitally networked reconnaissance vehicle in 2010. The program faced a turbulent path to service, marked by repeated delivery delays stemming from noise and vibration issues that temporarily halted testing entirely. Production vehicles eventually reached British Army units in January 2025, and the program achieved initial operating capability that November. Trials faced a temporary suspension a month later after participating soldiers reported experiencing symptoms including nausea and hearing problems during field exercises. However, an Army Safety Investigation Team review completed in April 2026 concluded that recorded noise and vibration levels remained within legal limits, allowing trials to resume that same month. Full operational capability for the Ajax fleet remains targeted between October 2028 and September 2029, pending the delivery of all 589 vehicles across six distinct variants and the completion of unit training.

## Capabilities of the Hector Platform

The Hector uncrewed ground vehicle represents a newer addition to the ARX Robotics lineup. Hector is manufactured in both combustion and all-electric configurations, with the electric variant specifically engineered to lower noise and heat signatures during field deployments. ARX Robotics, founded in Munich in 2021, has primarily established its market standing through another platform: the Gereon. According to company statements, the Gereon currently forms the largest Western-built uncrewed ground vehicle fleet deployed in Ukraine. The firm has subsequently expanded its operational footprint into the United Kingdom via ARX Robotics UK, backed by the NATO Innovation Fund, alongside a committed £45 million investment in UK manufacturing, research, and development.

## Strategic Vision and Force Structure

Industry leadership framing the partnership emphasizes the British Army’s broader modernization goals. According to Scott Milne, Vice-President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems-UK, the initiative supports the military’s 20-40-40 vision to integrate crewed, uncrewed, and autonomous capabilities into a single connected force. Milne stated that the open digital architecture of Ajax serves as an adaptable backbone for rapid capability evolution. Echoing this perspective, David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of ARX Robotics UK, noted that the collaboration addresses the military requirement for a balanced high-low force mix. According to Roberts, pairing Ajax with Hector autonomous wingmen allows the armed forces to extend the operational reach of crewed platforms while reducing the total number of soldiers directly exposed to frontline hazards. The initiative remains in its exploratory and integration testing phase as engineering teams evaluate joint performance metrics in London and at designated trials facilities.