Nitish Kumar Reddy Withdrawn from Asian Games, Added to West Indies ODI Squad

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of India’s upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after sustaining a left lateral abdominal side strain during the opening match in New Delhi, with young leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam named as his replacement in the continental squad.

Fantasy & Market Impact Replacement Value: Vipraj Nigam enters the squad with a notable IPL profile—playing 19 matches for the Delhi Capitals, claiming 13 wickets, and striking at roughly 176 with the bat—making him a high-upside differential for fantasy formats. Spin Department Shift: With Chakravarthy sidelined for an indefinite period and recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, India’s spin rotation shifts responsibility heavily toward available depth, while Kuldeep Yadav is slated for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Tournament Outlook: India opens its Asian Games campaign at the quarterfinal stage on September 24, requiring immediate tactical adjustments to account for Chakravarthy’s middle-overs economy and wicket-taking threat.

Anatomy of the Injury and Squad Disruption

The setback unfolded during the first T20I of the Afghanistan series in New Delhi. Chakravarthy experienced sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over. According to official BCCI statements, the 35-year-old managed to complete his four-over spell with economical figures of one for 16, but pulled up sharply after the match.

Photo: thehindu.com

Subsequent scans revealed a grade of side strain that immediately shut down his participation for the remainder of the T20 series. The timing deals a heavy blow to the veteran spinner, who had only recently forced his way back into national reckoning following a grueling rehabilitation stint for a hamstring injury that kept him out of the tour of Zimbabwe. But the tape and medical files tell a frustrating story of a stop-start year for the mystery maestro, who also battled a foot fracture during the Indian Premier League season.

Evaluating the Replacement: Enter Vipraj Nigam

With Chakravarthy ruled out of the Asian Games starting on September 19 in Japan, the national selection panel turned to domestic and IPL talent to fill the void. A BCCI source confirmed that Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two primary options from the long list, with Yadav prioritized for the ODI series against West Indies later this month.

Photo: sportstar.thehindu.com

The 22-year-old Nigam represents an intriguing multi-dimensional profile. Having featured in 19 matches for the Delhi Capitals, the leg-spinning all-rounder has captured 13 wickets while demonstrating explosive lower-order capabilities with a strike rate hovering around 176.

Squad Dynamics: Spin Options & Profiles Player Role Franchise / Team Recent Status Varun Chakravarthy Mystery Spinner India / T20 World Cup Squad Ruled out (Left lateral abdominal strain) Vipraj Nigam Leg-Spin All-Rounder Delhi Capitals Called up to Asian Games squad Kuldeep Yadav Chinaman Spinner India / National Squad Assigned to West Indies ODI series

Tactical Repercussions for the Asian Games Campaign

India enters the men’s cricket competition at the quarterfinal stage on September 24, and the absence of a seasoned operator like Chakravarthy forces a rethink in tactical sequencing. Ravi Bishnoi stepped into the playing XI for the second T20I against Afghanistan, signaling the immediate preference for wrist-spin control in the interim.

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Chakravarthy has now been dispatched to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation.

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