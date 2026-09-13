US Removes Afghan Woman Convicted of Supporting ISIS-Style Mass Shooting Plot

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Haji Zada conceded that she is an alien terrorist after government officials presented classified information and approximately half a terabyte of supporting documents to her federal public defenders. The removal order, signed by ATRC Chief Judge Joan N. Ericksen, was unsealed on September 12, 2026, following her return to her country of origin and her permanent inadmissibility to the United States.

A Three-Decade-Old Court Activated for the First Time

Established by Congress in 1996 as part of broader counterterrorism legislation, the ATRC sat dormant for decades. No previous presidential administration had utilized its specialized framework. That changed under the administration of President Donald Trump, when Attorney General Todd Blanche certified an application for Haji Zada’s removal on July 15, 2026. Following an open-court appearance on July 30, Haji Zada waived her right to appeal the removal order and terminated her previous legal status.

According to Department of Justice announcements, Haji Zada served as the matriarch of a family that supported an ISIS-inspired mass shooting plot targeting an Election Day event in 2024. While federal prosecutors never formally charged her with a criminal offense, her son, Abdullah Haji Zada, and son-in-law, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, were previously arrested, prosecuted, and convicted in connection with the foiled terror plot.

Weighing National Security Against Due Process

The ATRC framework permits the federal government to utilize classified intelligence to substantiate terrorist designations without exposing sensitive methods or sources in open proceedings. Instead, the court mandates that the government provide an unclassified summary sufficient for the accused to mount a defense. In this landmark proceeding, federal prosecutors delivered roughly 500 gigabytes of documentary evidence to Haji Zada’s two appointed federal public defenders.

Photo: aljazeera.com

This landmark case, resulting in the prompt removal of this alien terrorist to her country of origin, is a win for national security and the rule of law, stated Attorney General Todd Blanche, as reported by the Department of Justice. Echoing that sentiment, FBI Director Kash Patel noted that the individual came to our country, betrayed it, and has now lost the right to live here and enjoy our democratic freedoms.

Photo: justice.gov

Conversely, legal defense representatives raised serious constitutional objections regarding the secretive nature of the proceedings. In a public statement, defense counsel argued that dragging lawful permanent residents into court but refusing to show them or their attorneys the evidence that will be used against them is a plain violation of due process. Furthermore, the defense team expressed confidence that the Alien Terrorist Removal Court will be struck down as unconstitutional as soon as a judge is asked to address the issue, while clarifying that Haji Zada’s decision to concede removal should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the court’s legitimacy, as detailed by Al Jazeera.

Broader Implications for Immigration and Counterterrorism Policy

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin emphasized that the expulsion fulfills executive directives to prioritize American security. State Department Spokesman Tommy Pigott added that the administration intends to continue utilizing every available mechanism to block individuals deemed dangerous from remaining at large within the United States.