Vasas Secures Stunning Comeback Victory Against Debrecen with 4-2 Win

In a dramatic NB I encounter, the Vasas staged a stunning comeback to defeat Debrecen 4-2 away from home after conceding two goals within the opening ten minutes.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Chaos and Early Debrecen Dominance

The fixture began with a defensive nightmare for the visiting side. According to match reports from Nemzeti Sport, Debrecen stunned their opponents by converting their opening two chances to secure a 2-0 lead inside the first ten minutes, courtesy of strikes from Szendrei in the 4th minute and Batik in the 10th.

But the tape tells a different story about how the momentum steadily shifted. As the first half progressed into its second stanza, Vasas began finding pockets of space between the lines. Despite hitting the woodwork and seeing efforts cleared off the line by defenders like Lang, the visitors maintained sustained pressure that ultimately yielded a breakthrough just before the interval.

Turning the Tide Before the Half

Koszta punished the hosts right before halftime with a sublime free-kick in the 44th minute, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and completely altering the locker room dynamic.

The second half delivered even greater tactical volatility. Dzsudzsák thought he had restored Debrecen’s two-goal cushion shortly after the restart, but a lengthy VAR intervention chalked off the effort. Just one minute later, Pávkovics stunned the home crowd by leveling the score at 2-2 in the 61st minute.

The VAR Interventions and Late-Game Execution

Controversy and tactical chess matches defined the closing stages. The Vasas attack was ruthless in transition, though they nearly squandered a golden chance when Tóth bypassed the keeper only for Guerrero to clear over the crossbar in the 73rd minute—marking one of the biggest missed opportunities of the season so far.

Debrecen supporters faced further heartbreak when another potential go-ahead goal from substitute Adinany was nullified following a VAR check. Capitalizing on the psychological blow to the hosts, Vasas executed a textbook counter-attacking masterclass. Substitute Pethő broke the deadlock in the 91st minute to make it 3-2, before Tóth capped off a blistering stoppage-time counter in the 98th minute to seal the 4-2 victory.

Match Statistics: DVSC vs. Vasas (NB I) Match Metric DVSC (Debrecen) Vasas Final Score 2 4 Goals Scored By Szendrei (4′), Batik (10′) Koszta (44′), Pávkovics (61′), Pethő (91′), Tóth M. (98′) Key Incidents Two goals disallowed via VAR Overcame 2-0 early deficit

Aftermath and Locker Room Reactions

The post-match evaluations reflected utter disbelief from the technical areas. Debrecen coach Gert Remmel quipped in his post-match comments reported by Nemzeti Sport: “I suggest that when the Vasas bus stops in Budapest, they buy a lottery ticket!” Meanwhile, Erős delivered a scathing assessment of his side’s overall performance, stating bluntly, “We played the weakest game of the season,” as quoted by Csakfoci.

Photo: nepszava.hu

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