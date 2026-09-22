Venezuelan Migrant Says “I Still Have the Bullet Inside” After ICE Shooting in Texas

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Austin, Texas. Currently held in a Pearsall processing center without necessary pain medication, the incident has sparked local protests and demands for an independent investigation.

The Confrontation on Austin Streets

The incident unfolded on a Sunday afternoon just before 13:00 local time in Austin, Texas. According to statements made by Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez during a press conference organized by his legal representation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents crashed their vehicle laterally into his car. Garcés Pérez asserted that the officers never identified themselves, failed to turn on sirens or emergency lights, and never ordered him to pull over before the collision.

He explained that after the vehicle impact, he attempted a U-turn simply to find a safe space to park and address the officers. It was during this sequence, he stated, that the firearm was discharged, leaving him with a bullet lodged near his spine.

Custody, Medical Neglect, and Legal Status

Following the shooting, Garcés Pérez was hospitalized before being transferred to a migrant processing facility in Pearsall, Texas, according to details provided by his attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch. Speaking to reporters via a loudspeaker on a phone call from detention, Garcés Pérez described his physical distress plainly: “I feel a bit bad. I still have the bullet in there.”

Photo: acento.com.do

Lincoln-Goldfinch highlighted the harsh conditions of his detention on social media and in interviews with networks like CBS and NPR. She reported that her client has been denied pain management medication and was forced to sleep on the floor while being held for questioning. Crucially, his legal team confirmed that Garcés Pérez entered the United States lawfully and holds a valid work permit, bringing the legality and tactics of the enforcement operation under intense public scrutiny.

Community Backlash and Official Responses

The shooting has re-energized community tensions in Texas, arriving months after another fatal shooting involving an ICE agent in Houston. Hours after the Austin incident, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the scene of the confrontation, waving Mexican and Guatemalan flags while holding signs demanding that ICE leave the city. Local media documented protesters assembled across the street from a damaged blue Toyota Corolla bearing passenger-side impacts, while federal agents remained nearby.

Photo: radiocolosal.com

Key Details of the Austin ICE Incident Category Details Date & Location Sunday afternoon, Austin, Texas Subject Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez (28, Venezuelan DoorDash driver) Legal Status Entered legally with a valid work permit (per legal counsel) Current Status Detained in Pearsall processing facility with bullet lodged near spine

Elected officials have quickly stepped into the fray to demand transparency. Austin Democratic Mayor Kirk Watson addressed the public following the event, emphasizing that local residents deserve absolute clarity. “They must know the truth,” Watson stated, adding that community members possess a fundamental right to feel secure within their own municipality. Meanwhile, the Austin Police Department joined city leadership in calling for an independent probe into the actions of the federal agents.

Broader Federal Context and Geopolitical Ripples

Throughout the Trump administration, immigration enforcement operations and interior detentions have accelerated sharply as part of a broader federal strategy to secure borders and execute large-scale deportations. These heightened enforcement measures have regularly triggered localized civil unrest, demonstrations, and legal standoffs across various U.S. metropolitan areas.

View this post on Instagram about venezuelan migrant still have, repartidor venezolano de comida From Instagram — related to venezuelan migrant still have, repartidor venezolano de comida

As federal agencies investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the central questions regarding use of force, agent identification, and medical treatment in detention remain glaringly open. We will continue monitoring these developments as legal challenges unfold in Texas courts.