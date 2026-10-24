Vespa, Roosevelt Diggs and Urphme release new albums

Michigan’s regional music scene enters late October 2026 with a diverse trio of new album releases, as highlighted by Local Spins reviewers.

Essential Album Releases Across West Michigan

Vespa – “Little Monster”: Grand Rapids band Vespa blends jazz, blues, and pop hooks, featuring vocalist Sarah VanEerden and saxophonist Rolly Smith. The studio album receives a live release show on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Stray in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids band Vespa blends jazz, blues, and pop hooks, featuring vocalist Sarah VanEerden and saxophonist Rolly Smith. The studio album receives a live release show on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Stray in Grand Rapids. Roosevelt Diggs – “No Place Like Home”: The West Michigan Americana outfit mixes bluesy rock, bluegrass, and folk across tracks recorded at La Luna Recording and Sound in Kalamazoo and Graham Tones Recording in Grand Rapids.

The West Michigan Americana outfit mixes bluesy rock, bluegrass, and folk across tracks recorded at La Luna Recording and Sound in Kalamazoo and Graham Tones Recording in Grand Rapids. Urphme – “Ultimate Rite”: Ephraim Rosalez, who spent years playing bass in the metal band If He Dies He Dies, crafts a solo project from his basement in Grand Rapids, co-produced by Nick Scott and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Vespa Stages Grand Rapids Release Show for Little Monster

As fall settles across West Michigan, local artists are rolling out fresh studio projects. Among them is Vespa, which stages its release show on Saturday night, October 24, 2026, at The Stray in Grand Rapids, sharing the bill with Josh Garvelink & Stray Horses and Hunter VanKlompenberg, according to Local Spins coverage by Holly Holtzclaw.

The band’s new album, Little Monster, opens with the track “Daylight,” featuring a dreamy, cinematic introduction. Vocalist Sarah VanEerden anchors the tracks with a rich lower register and a bold delivery of no-nonsense lyrics, laced with occasional sarcasm and humor. Rolly Smith’s saxophone and flute melodies push the arrangements forward, introducing jazz and blues elements that prevent the sound from feeling rigid.

Instrumental shifts mirror the thematic weight of the tracks. The whimsical breaks in “More Than A Child” match lyrics about naivety, while the original and alternate versions of “We’re Comin’ Round” provide contrasting emotional arcs, moving from a fast, unbothered pace to a slowed-down, weary instrumentation.

Roosevelt Diggs Blends Americana and Folk in No Place Like Home

Roosevelt Diggs offers a different sonic texture with its latest project, No Place Like Home, recorded across La Luna Recording and Sound in Kalamazoo and Graham Tones Recording in Grand Rapids. The record opens with “Take My Time,” establishing the band’s signature bluesy, rock-infused Americana sound.

Throughout the album, the group incorporates alternative rock on “Sometimes It’s Everything,” bluegrass on “Embers,” and soft folk arrangements on “3 Birds.” The title track explores the duality of home, touching on being homesick for Michigan while on a sunny beach, alongside broader themes of love and loss.

The album features longer arrangements that allow room for reflection. On “3 Birds,” the recording captures ambient details including birds chirping and the squeaks of an acoustic guitar, pairing sonic rawness with lyrical vulnerability. Roosevelt Diggs is scheduled to perform live on November 21, 2026, at the Park Theatre in Holland alongside Full Cord.

Urphme Explores Melancholy Soundscapes on Ultimate Rite

Shifting from traditional band formats, Grand Rapids musician Ephraim Rosalez steps out with his solo project, Urphme, pronounced “erf-may.” Having spent years playing bass in the metal band If He Dies He Dies, Rosalez built Ultimate Rite in his basement to explore softer sounds.

Co-produced and mixed by Nick Scott with mastering by Brad Boatright, the album ditches standard verse-chorus-bridge structures. Opener “Evercome” sets a melancholic tone, while tracks like “Name (Unspoken)” and “DYRWG” juxtapose old and new instrumentation, blending analog drum sets and synthesizers with heavy percussion and dream-like guitar tones.

Artist Album Title Key Production & Instruments Upcoming Live Date Vespa Little Monster Saxophone, flute, vocals by Sarah VanEerden October 24, 2026 at The Stray, Grand Rapids Roosevelt Diggs No Place Like Home Recorded at La Luna & Graham Tones November 21, 2026 at Park Theatre, Holland Urphme Ultimate Rite Basement recording, synths, drum machines None announced in current regional listings

The album closes with “Not Lost,” wrapping up a collection designed for ambient listening and introspective, post-breakup reflection, according to Local Spins analysis by Mitchell Chrapek.