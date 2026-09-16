Victorian Pub Cancels Ben Cousins Speaking Event After Backlash

A Victorian pub in Ballarat has apologised and cancelled a speaking event headlined by disgraced former AFL player Ben Cousins following significant backlash from the community. Management at The George Hotel withdrew the booking just hours before the event was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening, acknowledging public anger over the platform given to the former sports star.

Ballarat Pub Pulls Plug on Cousins Booking

Management at The George Hotel acknowledged the “anger, disappointment, and hurt” expressed by community members after the announcement, according to public statements. In a message shared on social media, hotel operators admitted that their initial decision failed to adequately consider concerns regarding women’s rights and the lived experiences of victim-survivors of domestic violence.

Internal Review and Staff Protection

The hotel took full responsibility for booking Cousins and committed to reviewing internal procedures to prevent similar oversights. Management pledged to strengthen decision-making processes, which will now incorporate thorough evaluations of potential speakers, performers, and their broader community impact before any future engagements are confirmed.

Operators also urged community members to refrain from directing threats or harassment toward staff members, clarifying that the initial booking decision was made exclusively at the management level.

Raw Narrative Pitched at $49 a Ticket

Tickets for the cancelled Ballarat appearance had initially been advertised at $49 per person, with promotional materials pitching the evening as a raw and vulnerable discussion covering his struggles, prison experiences, and a journey toward redemption rather than a polished comeback narrative.

Victorian Cancellations

The cancellation in Ballarat follows the collapse of other scheduled public appearances by Cousins across Victoria. Earlier this month, the St Bernard’s Old Collegians Association AFL Grand Final Eve Lunch at the Moonee Ponds Club called off an appearance by Cousins scheduled for September 25, citing serious concerns regarding his criminal history.

Support Services and Ongoing Engagements

Counselling services remain available for those affected by domestic violence and related issues through the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). Despite the cancellations at The George Hotel and the Moonee Ponds Club, similar speaking engagements featuring Cousins have continued to be advertised elsewhere, including an event scheduled at the Seaford Hotel for September 18.