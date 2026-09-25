Victoria’s Secret and Thomas Pink Face Off in High Court Over PINK Trademark Dispute

Victoria’s Secret has secured a fast-tracked trial in the High Court in London in October to determine whether a London-based shirtmaker breached a legal contract with the lingerie seller over its ‘PINK’ trademark. The legal battle targets British shirtmaker Thomas Pink over an alleged breach of a 2015 settlement concerning the ‘PINK’ trademark, following the retailer’s recent expansion into women’s casualwear.

The Bottom Line Fast-Tracked Litigation: The London High Court has accelerated the trial timeline, bringing the case back to the venue of the original 2015 settlement.

The London High Court has accelerated the trial timeline, bringing the case back to the venue of the original 2015 settlement. Cross-Border Conflict: Alongside the U.K. proceedings, Victoria’s Secret filed a related lawsuit on September 11, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against multiple entities linked to the Thomas Pink brand.

Alongside the U.K. proceedings, Victoria’s Secret filed a related lawsuit on September 11, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against multiple entities linked to the Thomas Pink brand. The Core Allegation: The dispute centers on what Victoria’s Secret terms a “radical style drift,” as Thomas Pink expanded from traditional menswear into women’s T-shirts, leggings, and sweatshirts using plain PINK branding.

High Court Accelerates Trademark Dispute

Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret is heading back to the High Court in London. The court has fast-tracked a trial for October to determine whether British shirtmaker Thomas Pink breached a legal contract regarding the contested ‘PINK’ trademark. The upcoming litigation revives a longstanding legal contest that originally resulted in a 2015 settlement.

Under the terms of that 2015 agreement, Victoria’s Secret obtained the right to object if the British shirtmaker utilized the ‘PINK’ name outside its traditional domain of men’s shirts and suits. The current friction arose after Thomas Pink introduced a line of women’s casual apparel featuring a ‘PINK’ logo, comprising T-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, and tracksuit bottoms.

Consent, Style Drift, and Cross-Border Action

According to court filings, Thomas Pink sought consent from Victoria’s Secret to register several PINK marks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Victoria’s Secret granted these consents in 2025 and 2026 for a striped lettering design and several ‘PINK LONDON’ marks, operating under the assumption that the shirtmaker intended to remain within its historical menswear lines.

The lingerie retailer maintains it discovered the new casualwear items on August 13, 2026, and filed its claim one month later. In addition to the upcoming London proceedings, Victoria’s Secret Stores Brand Management LLC launched a lawsuit on September 11, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. That U.S. complaint names Thomas Pink Shirtmaker LLC alongside six related entities, including brand owners, a licensing firm, the manufacturer, and retailers.

Photo: jdsupra.com

Key Timeline of the Victoria’s Secret and Thomas Pink Trademark Dispute Date Event Jurisdiction 2014 English High Court rules Victoria’s Secret PINK infringes Thomas Pink marks. U.K. High Court 2015 Parties settle; Victoria’s Secret retains rights to object to non-menswear usage. U.K. High Court 2025–2026 Victoria’s Secret grants trademark registration consents for striped and London marks. U.S. Patent Office August 13, 2026 Victoria’s Secret identifies new women’s casualwear line bearing plain PINK logos. Market Discovery September 11, 2026 Victoria’s Secret files federal infringement and dilution lawsuit. U.S. District Court (Ohio) October 2026 High Court schedules fast-tracked trial to evaluate breach of the 2015 settlement. U.K. High Court

Brand Reputation and Trademark Dilution

During the initial 2014 proceedings, Thomas Pink successfully argued that Victoria’s Secret’s association with mass-market lingerie would dilute its high-brow reputation as a luxury menswear provider.

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The presiding judge noted at the time that Victoria’s Secret’s business model aims for a “sexy, mass market appeal,” which would cause consumers to associate the two brands and alter their economic behavior. Now, the roles and arguments pivot around whether Thomas Pink’s expansion into women’s casual apparel violates the boundaries established in their subsequent coexistence and settlement framework.