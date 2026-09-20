Virginia Gallardo Breaks Down in Tears Over Health Issue That Stopped Her From Pilgrimage

Virginia Gallardo shared an emotional video on social media detailing why severe hip pain forced her to withdraw from the 47th edition of the Peregrinación Juvenil del Nordeste Argentino, a traditional religious gathering drawing thousands of participants.

The Heartbreaking Announcement From a Public Figure

For months, Argentine media personality and national legislator Virginia Gallardo planned to join thousands of faithful citizens on the traditional pilgrimage route.

Physical Realities Following Past Surgical Interventions

The political figure and former vedette attempted a test walk along the Costanera to gauge her physical readiness prior to the official event. Unfortunately, the relatively short route triggered intense discomfort in her hip area.

Reflecting on her condition, Gallardo connected the current setback to previous medical interventions involving Aníbal Lotocki, which left her with enduring physical consequences. “Since I went through my intervention, my body, my time, and my conditions changed,” she stated. While emphasizing that she generally manages her health well, she acknowledged explicit physical boundaries: “I always tried to be well, and I am, but I know my limitations and walking a lot is one of them.”

Looking Forward With Hope and Resilience

Watching footage of fellow pilgrims successfully completing the journey stirred complex emotions for the legislator, who expressed deep regret at missing the communal experience of faith and perseverance. Yet, her message carried a distinct tone of optimism rather than permanent defeat.

Photo: pronto.com.ar

Affirming her commitment to the tradition, Gallardo vowed to continue preparing for future opportunities. “Someday I will be able to, I am going to keep trying and I am going to keep preparing so that soon I can pilgrimage with you near the house of our little virgin,” she concluded. Alongside the video clip, she highlighted the enduring cultural significance of the event, writing on social media: “There is something that we still haven’t lost: we still have a place to walk toward. It is the 47th edition of the Youth Pilgrimage of the Argentine Northeast.”

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