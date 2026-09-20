New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Won’t Let Questions About Drake Maye’s Performance Ruin Sunday’s Win

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel clashed with reporters following a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, deflecting sharp inquiries regarding quarterback Drake Maye’s early-season offensive struggles to protect the team’s first win of the campaign.

Vrabel Deflects Postgame Inquiries

Rather than address the offensive difficulties, the head coach cut the line of questioning short.

“You’re not going to ruin my Sunday,” Vrabel fired back during the exchange, later adding simply, “Just trying to win the game.”

The defensive performance provided plenty of cushion for Vrabel’s mood. New England’s defense limited Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to just 3 points and 235 total yards. The highlight of the defensive effort came when defensive lineman Christian Barmore strip-sacked Rodgers, and teammate Elijah Ponder returned the loose ball 19 yards for a touchdown to seal the outcome. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson supplied the team’s sole offensive touchdown of the afternoon via a 39-yard run in the first quarter.

Maye and Offensive Coordinator Address Execution Concerns

While Vrabel chose to focus on the win, Maye offered a more critical assessment of his own play. The 23-year-old quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 208 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against Pittsburgh. He was also sacked three times and did not attempt a pass on the Patriots’ final two drives as the team ran out the clock.

“We want to execute and be successful on offense and still know that that was not our best football when you come out with a win. So, you have got to take it, see it both ways.”

Photo: clutchpoints.com

Maye acknowledged that playing at that level consistently will not lead to offensive success. “It starts with me and starts with more juice,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels noted that opposing defenses now possess an extensive catalog of film on Maye following his breakout 2025 campaign, where he threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns and finished as the NFL MVP runner-up. That shift requires the offense to operate with heightened discipline.

The concerns stem partly from a difficult Week 1 performance against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. In that 13-10 loss, Maye threw three fourth-quarter interceptions as the Patriots squandered a 10-point lead. His final turnover arrived in the end zone with only 26 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Turnovers and Big Plays Against Pittsburgh

Maye did connect on explosive plays against the Steelers, hitting wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a 63-yard gain and finding tight end Eli Raridon for a 30-yard completion. However, the offense managed just 13 points and 327 total yards, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson added a lost fumble.

Photo: bostonherald.com

Discussing the 63-yard completion to Doubs, Maye suggested the throw could have yielded a touchdown with better placement, but emphasized the value of sustaining drives. “We feel like the more plays that we can have and pick up first downs, the more the X plays and the big plays will come,” Maye said.

Vrabel defended his quarterback regarding his latest interception—a second-half pass underthrown off his back foot to tight end Hunter Henry that was intercepted by Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. “We’re going to look at the tape. I think we have to continue to be aggressive and figure out where the guy is,” Vrabel said.