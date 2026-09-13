Vote for Your Favorite Celebrity Looks: Rihanna and More

Vogue’s expanded 2025 Best Dressed list, featuring 55 entries ranging from avant-garde pop stars to institutional figures, highlights evolving tastes and shifting celebrity power dynamics across the global fashion landscape.

Here is the kicker. When a fashion bible expands its benchmark registry to 55 slots, it stops being a mere registry of who wore what to a gala. It becomes a cultural barometer. This year’s roster proves that texture, silhouette, and sheer audacity are driving the modern red carpet.

The Bottom Line

Vogue’s 2025 Best Dressed list expanded to 55 entries, mixing traditional pop culture royalty with unexpected institutional and political figures.

Music and live touring heavily dictated fashion silhouettes this year, with artists like Chappell Roan and Doechii bringing custom theatrical storytelling to high fashion.

Rihanna secured her placement by announcing her third pregnancy on the Met Gala steps in a corseted Marc Jacobs skirt-suit.

Redefining the Red Carpet Through Audacity and Archive

The math of modern celebrity influence tells a very specific story. It is no longer enough to pull a clean look straight from a Paris runway. Returning mainstay Rihanna earned her 2025 mention through an unbeatable mix-and-match approach that paired vintage finds with fresh-off-the-runway couture, anchored by her memorable Met Gala pregnancy announcement.

Pop stars have officially seized the tailoring wheel. Chappell Roan made the cut for elaborate, custom costumes paying homage to drag queens and folklore, highlighted by an Alexander McQueen dress worn to Mexico’s Corona Capital festival. Meanwhile, Tyla earned recognition for skimpy, playful, hot archival pieces, most notably a George Troch jacket constructed from mussel shells.

From Thom Browne to Paparazzi Umbrellas

Texture and narrative went hand-in-hand for breakout artists this year. Doechii secured her spot following four custom Thom Browne looks at the Grammys and a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble at the Met Gala. That particular Louis Vuitton moment was amplified by a viral clip of the artist demanding more umbrellas to shield herself from the paparazzi, making the sartorial choice an instant internet artifact.

Photo: yahoo.com

On the whimsical front, Laufey brought a coquettish style to everyday errand outfits and major events alike. Vogue highlighted her butter yellow custom Bode tulle dress, heavily embellished with gemstones and sequins, worn during the Los Angeles stop of her tour.

Surprise Additions and the New Power Dynamics

The 2025 list broke tradition by weaving political and institutional figures alongside traditional style icons. Most notably, Pope Leo XIV made the list for reasserting a flair for papal vestments. Editors took notice of his initial appearance—highlighted by a gold silk cord holding a cross pendant alongside a wine-red, gold-embroidered stole and a red satin mozzetta cape—due to its striking silhouette and symbolic meaning.

Photo: newsweek.com

The diverse roster also rounded out its political and institutional selections by including former first lady Michelle Obama, Rama Duwaji (artist wife to Zohran Mamdani), and U.S. secretary of the interior-turned-gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland. Returning favorites like Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Lawrence, A$AP Rocky, Greta Lee, Jacob Elordi, and Chloë Sevigny maintained their footing through consistent red-carpet statements.

Your Favorite Celebrity Thinks You're GULLIBLE

Vogue 2025 Best Dressed Highlights Honoree Notable Look / Moment Key Aesthetic Rihanna Met Gala pregnancy announcement in Marc Jacobs Vintage mix-and-match, high-impact couture Chappell Roan Alexander McQueen dress at Corona Capital festival Elaborate, custom folklore and drag-inspired costumes Doechii Louis Vuitton Met Gala ensemble Theatrical tailoring and viral presence Pope Leo XIV Debut papal vestments with red satin mozzetta cape Traditional symbolism and meticulously crafted detail Tyla George Troch mussel-shell jacket Playful, hot archival pieces

Yet the omissions spoke just as loudly as the inclusions. The 2025 index dropped several prominent names from the previous year, leaving out Daniel Craig, Lewis Hamilton, Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Corrin, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, alongside Wicked fan favorites Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. That fluid turnover proves that maintaining a slot requires constant visual reinvention.

The Takeaway

Ultimately, Vogue’s expanded roster demonstrates that fashion influence is splintering into unexpected corners of culture, from the Vatican to festival headliners. Texture and narrative remain the ultimate currency for anyone hoping to command the cultural conversation. Who among this year’s 55 entries actually solidified their style legacy, and who will fade out by next year? Sound off in the comments below.