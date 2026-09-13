Trump Announces Removal of Irish Whiskey Tariffs

On September 13, 2026, during the Irish Open trophy ceremony at the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he plans to remove the 15% U.S. tariff on Irish whiskey imports, responding to pressure from industry stakeholders and attendees.

The Bottom Line Tariff Elimination: The 15% import duty on Irish whiskey, previously instituted on imports from the European Union, is slated for removal following the president’s Doonbeg announcement.

The 15% import duty on Irish whiskey, previously instituted on imports from the European Union, is slated for removal following the president’s Doonbeg announcement. Regulatory Precedent: This action follows tariff relief granted to UK whiskey and Scotch in May 2026 following diplomatic engagements.

This action follows tariff relief granted to UK whiskey and Scotch in May 2026 following diplomatic engagements. Market Relief: The Irish Whiskey Association argued that such a step would help many US companies with Irish products in their portfolios and avoid uncertainty for consumers.

Decoding the Doonbeg Announcement and Trade Mechanics

President Trump stated during the Irish Open conclusion that ongoing appeals from industry participants drove the decision. “Everybody’s been bugging me” to address the matter, Trump remarked to spectators during the trophy presentation.

The 15% tariff applied to imports originating from the European Union. While UK whiskey—incorporating Scotch and spirits produced in Northern Ireland—secured an exemption in May 2026 following diplomatic visits, Republic of Ireland exports remained burdened by the levy until this latest shift.

Industry Response and Balance Sheet Implications

The Irish Whiskey Association had formally called for this policy shift in May 2026. Trade representatives argued that removing the levy would protect U.S. distribution portfolios containing Irish labels and eliminate uncertainty for American consumers.

Details on how soon the tariff would be lifted were not immediately available following the Sunday announcement.

Region / Category Tariff Status Prior to 2026 Current Policy Update UK Whiskey & Scotch 15% EU-linked duty Exempted (Zero-tariff effective July 2026) Irish Whiskey (Republic of Ireland) 15% EU-linked duty Scheduled for removal (Announced Sept. 2026)

Macroeconomic Ripple Effects Across Beverage Portfolios

Future Market Trajectory

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.