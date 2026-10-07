Walls, Windows and Ceilings of Limerick House Destroyed During Early-Morning Party

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a vacant house in College Court, Castletroy, was extensively vandalized during an early-morning party on October 7, 2026. Footage circulating on social media showed furniture thrown from windows, walls and ceilings torn down, and fixtures destroyed near the University of Limerick.

An overnight gathering at a residential property in a Limerick city suburb transformed into a destructive rampage captured on video. Gardaí designated the scene at College Court, Castletroy, a crime scene after walls, ceilings, and internal fixtures were systematically dismantled during the early hours of Wednesday following an incident of criminal damage reported on October 7, 2026. A Garda spokesperson stated that officers received a report of an incident of criminal damage occurring in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 7, 2026. A second video circulating on social media showed Gardaí stationed outside the property after it had been cordoned off.

Videos Capture the Rapid Destruction of the Vacant House

Widely circulated social media footage documented the rapid destruction of the vacant house. Videos reviewed by investigators showed participants hurling a shelving unit and a wheelie bin through ground-floor glass, while others kicked holes through plasterboard walls and ripped fixtures from an upstairs bathroom during the early hours of the morning. One male voice captured in the online recordings exclaimed that the situation was ruined, while a female voice called out for a house tour of every single room. A local person at the scene described that every window had been knocked out and noted that students had mentioned a party taking place where attendees must have gone berserk.

Photo: RTE.ie

Additional clips showed partygoers cheering as furniture and a mattress were thrown out of second-story windows while the property was vacant. Inside, rooms were stripped down to the wooden framing, exposing attic rafters and insulation where ceilings had been pulled apart leaving a gaping void. One video captured a group of young women recording the scene while singing lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter’s song House Tour as they walked through the ruined interior.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that officers conducted a technical examination of the cordoned-off property and that investigations remain ongoing. Although officials have not established formal affiliations for all individuals filmed inside, College Court is situated adjacent to the University of Limerick, where large numbers of students rent off-campus housing near the campus.

The University of Limerick acknowledged the incident in an official statement, emphasizing that the institution promotes responsible behavior but treats complaints concerning off-campus misconduct with high priority through established student code mechanisms. The university noted that while the vast majority of students are respectful, anti-social behavior and property damage are matters of serious concern. The university also works alongside student life, residents’ associations, and the Community Liaison Committee to facilitate open dialogue and extra Garda patrols.

Public Officials Condemn the Anti-Social Behavior

Public figures argued that the actions of a destructive few damage the reputation of the broader student body and worsen community relations.

Photo: Limerick Leader

“This small minority really, as somebody would say, need to look in the mirror and reflect long and hard on what they’re doing, because they are a disgrace to their own family and they are a disgrace to the university.” Councillor Peter Doyle, via Limerick’s Live 95

The university maintains a community liaison framework, which includes a dedicated Community Liaison Committee tasked with facilitating dialogue between residents and stakeholders alongside Garda patrols.