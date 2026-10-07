Microsoft to Sell $2,599 Surface Laptop Ultra With Nvidia AI Chip

Priced at $5,899.99 for its top configuration, Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Ultra arrives on October 16 starting at $2,599 with up to 128GB of unified memory and local artificial intelligence capabilities.

Microsoft Prices Surface Laptop Ultra Starting at $2,599 for October 16 Launch

Months after previewing the hardware, Microsoft has officially put a price and release date on its flagship mobile machine. The Surface Laptop Ultra starts at $2,599 for a base configuration featuring an 18-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Preorders opened today, where executives gathered to detail the new ecosystem alongside hardware partners.

Configurations scale up to a priciest model priced at $5,899.99, which packs 128GB of RAM, a 20-core CPU, and 1TB of storage. Alongside the laptop, Microsoft also opened preorders for a compact desktop counterpart named the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, retailing at $5,999 for developers needing sustained local performance.

Microsoft Windows and Surface event, October 7, 2026

Nvidia RTX Spark Powers Hardware Specifications

The defining feature of the new machine is its silicon. Built around Nvidia’s RTX Spark N1X platform, the laptop pairs an Arm-based processor with a Blackwell graphics architecture into a shared memory pool. The highest-end configuration combines a 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU, while the base model drops to an 18-core CPU and a 5,120-core GPU.

Unified memory acts as the linchpin for the device’s performance claims. Task Manager demonstrations on 128GB machines showed that the architecture allows the CPU and GPU to draw from the same physical pool, allocating tens of gigabytes to GPU-addressable memory without requiring discrete VRAM chips. The hardware yields up to one petaflop of FP4 AI performance.

Photo: gizmodo.com

“The Blackwell RTX Spark GPU inside the computer has as much processing power as Nvidia’s DGX-1 data center server from 2016, which cost $250 million.” Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

The device features a 15-inch PixelSense Ultra mini-LED touchscreen capable of hitting 2,000 peak nits in HDR content. It measures just under 18mm thick, weighs 4.5 pounds, and includes a haptic touchpad that is 30 percent larger than the Surface Laptop 8th Edition’s. Another notable hardware addition is a magnetic USB-C port designed to function as a breakaway charging connection.

Software Integration Runs Local Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft is positioning the hardware to move workloads away from the cloud. As chip technology advances, tech giants are aiming to let users run complex artificial intelligence tasks directly on consumer machines to avoid high monthly subscription bills. The Surface Laptop Ultra supports autonomous AI agents capable of writing code and handling business projects on the device.

How to Buy Microsoft AI Surface Laptop Ultra With Nvidia RTX Spark

During the presentation, executives demonstrated how applications can route coding requests through the local GPU while displaying a green leaf indicator. To address security concerns regarding autonomous software, Microsoft integrated Microsoft Execution Containers into Windows 11, letting organizations enforce strict boundaries on what files and networks an agent can access.

Market Positioning Reflects Memory Costs

CEO Satya Nadella noted at the event that distributed computing will continue to shape the industry’s contours for years to come. Yet analysts point out that high memory costs across the industry create a barrier for consumers accustomed to laptops priced below $2,000.

Photo: CNBC