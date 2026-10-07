Winnipeg Grocers, Community Groups Help Ease Rising Thanksgiving Costs

Winnipeg shoppers preparing for the Thanksgiving long weekend face mounting pressure at the checkout counter, as a new university report shows dinner costs rising significantly over last year. While economic hurdles tighten household budgets, local grocers and community groups are rolling out localized solutions to help families secure holiday meals without breaking the bank.

The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for four people has climbed 10 percent from 2025, reaching $35.72 this year, according to a report published by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the lab, pointed to high diesel expenses and soaring beef prices as key drivers pushing consumers toward alternative proteins like poultry and pork.

Turkeys are pictured for sale inside the Silver Heights Food Fare on Oct. 6, 2026. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

High Prices Force Shoppers to Make Difficult Choices

Charlebois noted that the study’s pricing benchmarks rely on a 7-lb. whole turkey priced at $1.79/lb., alongside potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, cranberries, stuffing, and gravy. With both beef and specific produce items like carrots and potatoes carrying steep price tags, shoppers face difficult choices at local stores.

“Pick your poison, it’s probably going to be more expensive,” Charlebois told CTV News Tuesday.

Despite broader economic challenges, independent neighbourhood retailers are actively working to cushion the blow for local consumers. Munther Zeid, owner of the Silver Heights Food Fare located on Portage Avenue, emphasized that diligent price-shopping remains a primary tool for families seeking value.

“People are price shopping, everybody wants a good steak, everybody wants a good roast and they’re price shopping to make sure they get the biggest bang for their buck,” Zeid said.

To maintain affordability, Zeid advised shoppers selecting poultry to choose fresh over frozen options. He noted that his store had to source poultry from Ontario this year due to limited supply from local producers. Rather than passing those higher acquisition costs entirely onto shoppers, the independent grocer reduced profit margins to absorb part of the expense.

“We know what it costs to feed a family, so we’re doing our best to keep our costs down,” Zeid said.

Community Support in Elmwood

Independent grocers are not alone in their efforts to mitigate holiday sticker shock for Winnipeg residents. A new low-cost grocery alternative opened its doors on Tuesday to serve the Elmwood neighborhood on Ottawa Avenue.

Chalmers Housing and Access to Resources and Meals or CHARM is pictured on their grand opening, Oct. 6, 2026. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

The facility, known as Chalmers Housing and Access to Resources and Meals (CHARM), aims to provide essential food items at substantially reduced prices compared to standard commercial supermarkets.

“Everybody can shop with dignity and find those prices that are skyrocketing at the grocery stores a lot cheaper,” said Leilani Villarba, executive director of the Chalmers Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation (CNRC).

Staff members from the CNRC are actively gathering customer feedback regarding product preferences, with plans to expand inventory in the coming weeks. Local residents have welcomed the initiative as a vital resource during a challenging economic period.

“Prices are just ridiculous now,” said Colleen Fenzl, a resident living near the new store. “Especially with seniors we only get our government pension plan, we have Canada pension, old age pension, it doesn’t take you very far.”

Fenzl noted that the launch offered timely relief for community members attempting to stretch fixed incomes ahead of the holiday weekend.

CHARM operates Tuesday through Saturday in Elmwood, with staff indicating that operating hours will remain flexible during the initial opening phase.