Why FCNR(B) Deposit Costs Are Set to Rise for Indian Banks

Indian banks face an unexpected 15 to 20 basis point increase in FCNR(B) deposit costs. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) absorbs hedging expenses on the principal, lenders must independently cover currency hedging for interest payments.

The Bottom Line The Cost Squeeze: Lenders must independently hedge dollar liabilities arising from interest payouts on FCNR(B) deposits, adding 15-20 bps to their effective funding costs.

Lenders must independently hedge dollar liabilities arising from interest payouts on FCNR(B) deposits, adding 15-20 bps to their effective funding costs. Liquidity Surges: Banks mobilized $127 billion through the central bank’s concessional swap window before it closed on August 31, significantly exceeding initial targets.

Banks mobilized $127 billion through the central bank’s concessional swap window before it closed on August 31, significantly exceeding initial targets. Sterilization Efforts: To manage the resulting surplus liquidity, the RBI is deploying variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations and open market operation (OMO) sales totaling Rs 1 trillion.

Decoding the FCNR(B) Hedging Gap

When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operationalized its concessional swap window to attract foreign currency non-resident deposits, it provided a plain buy/sell forex swap. However, the central bank drew a hard line at the principal amount. The regulatory framework explicitly excludes interest payments from this hedging umbrella.

Here is the math. If a lender offers a 6.5 per cent interest rate on a multi-year FCNR(B) deposit, the mandatory currency hedging required on that future dollar interest payout pushes the effective cost up to 6.65-6.70 per cent. According to senior banking sources, the exact financial burden varies depending on prevailing currency forward premiums and interest rate differentials.

Because different financial institutions offered varying yields—ranging from 6 per cent to over 7.5 per cent—applying a uniform central bank hedge on interest was operationally unfeasible. Consequently, lenders that chased aggressive deposit accumulation now shoulder the incremental hedging overhead alone.

Liquidity Overhang and Central Bank Sterilization

Banks successfully mobilized a massive $127 billion through the facility. This massive influx closed a month ahead of the RBI‘s original schedule, creating a localized liquidity glut.

Photo: tivranews.com

A private sector banker noted that the system absorbed roughly $25 to $30 billion in excess of practical requirements. That over-mobilization inflated the domestic banking system’s liquidity surplus by approximately Rs 3 trillion.

Metric / Tool Details Market Impact FCNR(B) Total Mobilization $127 Billion Exceeded internal targets, driving up surplus liquidity. Effective Cost Increase 15–20 Basis Points Added directly to bank funding costs beyond stated deposit rates. RBI OMO Sales (Sept) Rs 1 Trillion Aimed at durable liquidity absorption across three auctions.

To counteract this surplus, the central bank initiated aggressive sterilization measures. Following August variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations, monetary authorities announced open market operation (OMO) sales totaling Rs 1 trillion scheduled across three distinct auctions in September. Economists at QuantEco Research project that these combined tools—alongside the standing deposit facility—will sterilize roughly Rs 10 trillion of excess liquidity.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Balance Sheet Vulnerabilities

Last week, the Indian rupee breached the 95-per-dollar threshold. This movement coincided with crude oil prices pushing past $100 a barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Treasury divisions are actively evaluating instruments like overnight indexed OIS swaps and forward contracts to manage these exposures. Yet, forward premiums have ticked upward following the central bank’s intervention via spot dollar sales and swap operations. Institutions that left a portion of their interest exposure unhedged now face mounting balance sheet risks if the local currency depreciates further.

As US yields face upward pressure from tighter monetary policy expectations and domestic forward premiums shift, bank margins will depend heavily on individual asset-liability management. Lenders possessing diversified funding mixes remain insulated, while those heavily reliant on overseas dollar liabilities absorb the full brunt of this repricing cycle.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.