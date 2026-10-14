Belgian federal budget negotiations are facing a severe deadlock that could potentially push the country toward early elections, according to Yvan Verougstraete, president of Les Engagés, who noted in an interview with Belga that the current political climate has grown exceptionally precarious. The president of Les Engagés calls on the majority to conclude an agreement by the end of October.

Speaking on October 14, Verougstraete acknowledged that while he could not have imagined the threat of an electoral crisis just two weeks prior, the persistent gridlock surrounding the federal budget has made the scenario no longer unthinkable. When asked whether European or Belgian budget negotiations would succeed first, he expressed optimism regarding EU discussions on the upcoming multiannual budget while remaining far less confident about the federal level.

The Budgetary Gap and the Pressure on Bart De Wever

At the center of the political friction is a 10-billion-euro shortfall that the federal government must resolve to prevent escalating debt interest charges from widening the public deficit. Bart De Wever intended to deliver his general policy declaration to Parliament earlier in October, but that milestone was missed due to the ongoing budgetary stalemate. The new deadline is now set for the end of the month, beyond which Parliament risks losing the necessary time to vote on next year’s budget.

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Failure to meet this deadline risks plunging Belgium back into a provisional twelfths regime, a temporary funding mechanism allowing the state to maintain operations without an adopted budget. The president of Les Engagés does not wish to see the downfall of the De Wever I government, warning that it would be detrimental to the entire country and to all parties in power.

The Stakes for the Arizona

Verougstraete emphasized that safeguarding the national economy remains paramount as bilateral talks continue under intense pressure to avert another constitutional and financial crisis.

Photo: Lalibre