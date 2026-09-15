2026 Emmy Awards: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Widow’s Bay’ Dominate Major Categories

Emmy Awards 2026: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Widow’s Bay’ Claim Major Wins in Historic Night

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards delivered major victories on Monday, September 14, 2026, as medical procedural drama The Pitt and comedy freshman sensation Widow’s Bay took home top honors at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

The Bottom Line The Big Winners: HBO Max’s The Pitt and Apple TV’s newcomer Widow’s Bay dominated the major drama and comedy categories at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

HBO Max’s The Pitt and Apple TV’s newcomer Widow’s Bay dominated the major drama and comedy categories at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Host and Venue: Mariska Hargitay hosted the live ceremony on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, originating from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Mariska Hargitay hosted the live ceremony on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, originating from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Record-Setters: Jean Smart and Allison Janney tied an all-time record during the night, while Matthew Rhys walked away with two wins for The Beast in Me and Widow’s Bay.

Inside the 78th Emmy Awards Ceremony at the Peacock Theater

TV’s biggest night officially wrapped up a tense awards cycle late Monday night, September 14, 2026. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay—who notably also secured two Emmys ahead of the main telecast for her documentary My Mom Jayne—the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards offered few surprises for prognosticators who watched nominations roll in back in July. But the actual statuette distribution told a vivid story of shifting platform dominance across Hollywood.

Heading into the evening, HBO Max commanded the conversation with heavyweights like the final season of Hacks setting nomination records in the comedy races, while The Pitt led the drama pack. When envelopes were finally opened on stage, both properties validated their corporate backing. The Pitt captured the coveted Outstanding Drama Series trophy, while Noah Wyle snagged Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Platform Shifts and Streaming Realities

The landscape of modern television has weathered immense turbulence over the past half-decade—navigating pandemic disruptions, dual guild strikes, and regional natural disasters. Yet, as IndieWire notes, the industry’s greatest hurdle lately has simply been viewer apathy toward a repetitive slate of nominees. Amid that fatigue, fresh blood managed to pierce the armor of perennial contenders.

Photo: indiewire.com

Chief among them was Apple TV, which solidified its reputation as a haven for original prestige concepts. While veteran players like HBO Max continued to pull enormous weight, Apple’s freshman comedy entry Widow’s Bay captured 19 nominations before converting them into major hardware on Monday night, including the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series. Meanwhile, Rhea Seehorn picked up a major win for her work in the Apple TV drama Pluribus.

The 2026 Emmy Awards Major Winners at a Glance

Selected Winners at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards (Sept. 14, 2026) Category Winner Property / Network Outstanding Comedy Series Widow’s Bay Apple TV Outstanding Drama Series The Pitt HBO Max Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Matthew Rhys Widow’s Bay Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart Hacks (HBO Max) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Noah Wyle The Pitt (HBO Max) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Rhea Seehorn Pluribus (Apple TV)

Looking Ahead at the Television Landscape

Drop a comment below: Did your favorite series take home gold this year, or was your biggest snub left out in the cold?