Matthew Rhys Makes History with Double Lead Actor Win at Emmy Awards

At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, 2026, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys made television history. He became the first actor to win two lead acting awards in the same year, taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s The Beast in Me.
The Bottom Line
- Historic Milestone: Matthew Rhys secured two lead acting wins in one night at the 2026 Emmys, capturing trophies for Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me.
- A Legendary Precedent: Rhys previously won a lead drama Emmy in 2018 for The Americans, joining elite company with his latest triumphs.
- A Night of Surprises: Alongside Rhys’s double win, veteran actors like Jean Smart (Hacks) and Allison Janney (The Diplomat) tied all-time acting records.
Breaking Down the Historic Double Victory in Los Angeles
Monday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles presented awards across 19 major categories, following earlier Creative Arts Emmy presentations. Accepting his trophies, the actor admitted to reporters after the show that the moment felt surreal. Rhys stated, “It certainly hasn’t sunk, sunk in, [I’m] stumbling for words, because I really don’t have them at the moment … I really can’t quite believe it.”
In Netflix’s The Beast in Me, Rhys stars alongside Claire Danes as a real estate mogul suspected in his wife’s disappearance. During his acceptance speech, he shouted out his co-star, praising the project for being “certainly led ferociously, fiercely, fervently by the incredible Claire Danes,” while labeling her an “intimidating scene partner.” Later in the evening, he claimed the comedy prize for Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay, where he portrays the mayor of a small New England island town.
This latest triumph builds on a legacy cemented back in 2018, when Rhys won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for The Americans. Backing him up in the Los Angeles audience was his longtime partner, Keri Russell, who earned her own nominations this year for The Diplomat.
Milestone Winners at the 78th Primetime Emmys
Jean Smart captured her fifth Emmy for the fifth and final series of Hacks, marking her eighth career Emmy win overall. Smart joked that the audience only offered a standing ovation “because I’m old.”
That victory tied Smart with Allison Janney for the record of most acting wins ever, a tier shared historically with Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Janney pulled off a surprise win on Monday, taking home best supporting actress in a drama series for The Diplomat, besting four separate contenders from the hospital drama The Pit.
The 2026 Emmy Awards Major Winners At a Glance
|Category
|Winner
|Project / Network
|Drama Series
|—
|The Pit
|Comedy Series
|—
|Widow’s Bay
|Limited/Anthology Series
|—
|DTF St. Louis
|Lead Actor (Drama)
|Noah Wyle
|The Pit
|Lead Actress (Drama)
|Rhea Seehorn
|Pluribus
|Lead Actor (Comedy)
|Matthew Rhys
|Widow’s Bay
|Lead Actress (Comedy)
|Jean Smart
|Hacks
|Lead Actor (Limited/Anthology)
|Matthew Rhys
|The Beast in Me
|Lead Actress (Limited/Anthology)
|Sally Field
|Remarkably Bright Creatures
Meanwhile, Rhea Seehorn scored a massive personal milestone, picking up the first Emmy of her career for best lead actress in a drama series. Seehorn won for Apple TV’s Pluribus, a series tracking a woman navigating a world where a mysterious mind virus overtakes nearly everyone.
Dedication to Wales and the Global Streaming Landscape
Stepping off the stage, Rhys made sure his roots were front and center. Taking the microphone, he dedicated his historic double win to the people of Wales. “Though it’s a small country, we are mighty, and this feels unbelievable,” he expressed, punctuating his gratitude with remarks delivered in the Welsh language.
Rhys has proven he can anchor a psychological thriller, a New England comedy, and an espionage drama without missing a beat.