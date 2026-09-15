Matthew Rhys Makes History with Double Lead Actor Win at Emmy Awards

At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, 2026, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys made television history . He became the first actor to win two lead acting awards in the same year, taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s The Beast in Me.

Breaking Down the Historic Double Victory in Los Angeles

Monday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles presented awards across 19 major categories, following earlier Creative Arts Emmy presentations. Accepting his trophies, the actor admitted to reporters after the show that the moment felt surreal. Rhys stated, “It certainly hasn’t sunk, sunk in, [I’m] stumbling for words, because I really don’t have them at the moment … I really can’t quite believe it.”

In Netflix’s The Beast in Me, Rhys stars alongside Claire Danes as a real estate mogul suspected in his wife’s disappearance. During his acceptance speech, he shouted out his co-star, praising the project for being “certainly led ferociously, fiercely, fervently by the incredible Claire Danes,” while labeling her an “intimidating scene partner.” Later in the evening, he claimed the comedy prize for Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay, where he portrays the mayor of a small New England island town.

This latest triumph builds on a legacy cemented back in 2018, when Rhys won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for The Americans. Backing him up in the Los Angeles audience was his longtime partner, Keri Russell, who earned her own nominations this year for The Diplomat.