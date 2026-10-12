3 Biggest Takeaways From Suns Preseason Win vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns captured a 102-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at the Mortgage Matchup Center, securing their first preseason win of the 2026-27 schedule behind standout performances from rookie Khaman Maluach and veteran guard Luke Kennard.

How Did Khaman Maluach Answer the Challenge Against San Antonio’s Frontcourt?

With starting center duties up for grabs, Khaman Maluach made a compelling case for the role by holding his own against Victor Wembanyama and the rest of San Antonio’s towering frontcourt. Maluach logged 10 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, anchoring the paint while posting a game-high plus/minus of +14.

“I didn’t know exactly who they’d play, but we wanted to see how Man-Man (Khaman Maluach) would fit with that lineup, and then obviously our lineup is not complete there either. But just give them the reps, get out, start, see what it looks like,” Ott said postgame. “… 10 and 15 is a heck of a night, but it doesn’t matter who plays, the fight. We need 48 minutes of great five-man play.”

What Expanded Role Did Luke Kennard Step Into Without Devin Booker?

Luke Kennard arrived in Phoenix this offseason with a clear reputation as a floor-spacing sniper, but Saturday’s rotation provided an entirely different preview. With Devin Booker sidelined, the backcourt dynamic shifted heavily toward letting Kennard orchestrate the offense as a primary creator and facilitator.

The resulting performance showcased a much wider skill set. Kennard finished the contest with 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists, demonstrating a reliable handle and mid-range scoring craft alongside his perimeter gravity.

Teammate Dillon Brooks offered high praise for the newcomer’s versatility following the final buzzer, emphasizing that Kennard brings much more to the roster than stationary shooting.

“I love Luke. You can plug and play him anywhere. He has a tremendous shot, knows how to play the game and is not only a three-point shooter as you see. He can create for himself in the midrange, he’s got a great handle,” Brooks said. “He’s going to be another scorer for us coming off the bench. He guards, he stays in front. He was a perfect pickup for us this offseason and I can’t wait for Phoenix to see all the types of games he’s going to have.”

With rotation mainstays Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale unavailable, Kennard’s expanded offensive toolkit offers a welcome insurance policy for the Phoenix second unit.

How Did the Phoenix Bench Finally Secure a Late-Game Lead?

Early leads proved problematic for Phoenix throughout their opening pair of preseason outings, slipping away during second-half stretches controlled by the team’s reserves. While those bench contributors will not dictate the crucial minutes of the regular season, closing out games cleanly remains a priority for the coaching staff.

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Saturday night finally brought a different script. When the Spurs pressed late, the Suns’ secondary unit dug in and preserved the advantage.

The final four-point margin ultimately flattered San Antonio’s late-game surge. Phoenix locked down defensively when it mattered most, restricting the Spurs to just two field goals across the final 1:28 of regulation to lock down the 102-98 verdict.