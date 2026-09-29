7 Must-Watch Netflix Releases in October 2026

Netflix’s October 2026 slate brings seven major releases, headlined by Florence Pugh in the miniseries adaptation of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden, Ben Affleck’s directorial thriller Animals, and the return of hit returning seasons for The Diplomat and Lupin.

The Bottom Line

High-Profile Adaptations: John Steinbeck’s literary classic East of Eden arrives on October 1, anchored by Florence Pugh.

John Steinbeck’s literary classic East of Eden arrives on October 1, anchored by Florence Pugh. Star-Driven Thrillers: Ben Affleck directs, co-writes, and stars in Animals alongside Gillian Anderson and Kerry Washington, premiering October 9.

Ben Affleck directs, co-writes, and stars in Animals alongside Gillian Anderson and Kerry Washington, premiering October 9. Major Franchise Returns: Both The Diplomat Season 4 and Lupin Season 4 hit the platform in October, alongside major international titles from Argentina and Spain.

Literary Adaptations and Prestige Stars Launch October

As September draws to a close, streaming schedules pivot toward heavy-hitting autumn releases. Netflix is kicking off October 2026 with an adaptation that carries decades of cinematic history. John Steinbeck’s seminal novel East of Eden returns to the screen on October 1 in a modern miniseries format, boasting Florence Pugh at the center of its ensemble cast.

Following closely on October 9 is Animals, a gritty thriller directed by, co-written by, and starring Ben Affleck. Affleck continues his robust working relationship with the streamer following his earlier project The Bounty. He is joined by an elite supporting cast featuring Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, and Steven Yeun. The narrative tracks the high-stakes kidnapping of a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose campaign coffers have completely drained his liquid funds, leaving his team unable to pay the demanded ransom.

Top NEW RELEASES on Netflix in OCTOBER 2026

Returning Franchises and International Suspense

Mid-October brings back one of the platform’s most reliable prestige dramas. The Diplomat returns for its fourth season on October 15. While the political thriller led by Keri Russell has historically missed blockbuster viewership highs, it maintains an exceptional consistency that has cemented its status as a critical darling. Season 4 picks up immediately following the staggering revelations uncovered by Kate Wyler at the close of the third outing.

International crime and suspense dominate the second half of the month. On October 16, Argentine cinema icons Ricardo Darín and Diego Peretti star in Lo dejamos acá. The suspense film follows a psychoanalyst who loses faith in conventional treatment models and begins overstepping ethical boundaries with his patients—a risky strategy that hits a wall when a blocked writer enters his practice.

Top 15 NEW RELEASES Coming to NETFLIX This OCTOBER (2026) – New Netflix Movies | Best Netflix Series

Meanwhile, fans of gentleman thief Assane Diop face a long-awaited reunion. Lupin Season 4 debuts on October 23, marking a gap of more than three years since the French thriller led by Omar Sy last aired. This upcoming run expands the episode count slightly, delivering an eight-episode arc.

Satire and Heist Dramas Close Out the Month

Spanish-language productions round out the final week of October with sharp tonal contrasts. On October 23, the satirical miniseries Grande de España launches across six episodes. Helmed by creators Álvaro Fernández-Armero and Juan Cavestany, and fronted by Antonio de la Torre, the comedy details the desperate measures of a bankrupt Spanish marquis attempting to secure a coveted noble title by putting his family estate in Madrid on the market.

Closing out the month on October 30 is Colisión, a Madrid-set bank heist thriller directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, who recently helmed the notable project Rondallas. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Laia Costa, Luis Zahera, and Karra Elejalde, chronicling how an already fraught robbery spirals out of control against the backdrop of an economic crisis.

Title Genre / Format Key Talent Release Date East of Eden Miniseries Adaptation Florence Pugh October 1, 2026 Animals Feature Thriller Ben Affleck, Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington October 9, 2026 The Diplomat (Season 4) Political Drama Series Keri Russell October 15, 2026 Lo dejamos acá Argentine Suspense Film Ricardo Darín, Diego Peretti October 16, 2026 Lupin (Season 4) Action Thriller Series Omar Sy October 23, 2026 Grande de España Satirical Miniseries Antonio de la Torre October 23, 2026 Colisión Heist Thriller Film Laia Costa, Luis Zahera, Karra Elejalde October 30, 2026

Which of these October premieres are you queuing up first on your watchlist? Let us know your picks in the comments below.