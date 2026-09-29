Chloe Kelly & Ella Toone dropped from England squad as Sarina Wiegman hands Chelsea starlet Lexi

England manager Sarina Wiegman dropped Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly from her 23-player squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off against Greece, citing performance levels that fell short of expectations, while calling up 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Lexi Potter for her first senior selection.

The omission of two of England’s most trusted attacking figures highlights a sharp standard set by the coaching staff as the European champions look toward next summer’s tournament in Brazil. Wiegman confirmed that neither player had met the expected output during domestic fixtures for their respective clubs in the Women’s Super League.

Sarina Wiegman explains Kelly and Toone's absences from Lionesses' World Cup play-off squad

Sarina Wiegman Explains the Omission of Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly

Kelly has struggled for regular minutes and has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Arsenal this season, while Toone has faced a tough start to the campaign with Manchester United. Wiegman addressed the decisions directly during her squad announcement, emphasizing that club performances dictate national team selection amid intense squad competition.

Wiegman added that both athletes received the news as a hard message to process while maintaining belief in their potential to return to the squad stronger. The pair previously played vital roles in England’s run of three consecutive major tournament finals under the Dutch coach.

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While veterans miss out, youth takes center stage with the inclusion of Chelsea midfielder Lexi Potter. The 20-year-old earned her maiden senior selection following consistent performances in the Women’s Super League, including a standout display in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Wiegman praised the young midfielder’s composure against high-level international opponents following her progression through England’s youth setup.

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The squad also welcomes back Arsenal defender and team captain Leah Williamson, who missed previous fixtures against Spain and Ukraine due to a hamstring injury. Uncapped midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson returns to the setup after making her debut in April, joined by Liverpool defender Grace Fisk and London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey.

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Photo: BBC

The Road to the 2027 World Cup Play-Offs Against Greece

England enters the play-off stage after finishing second in their qualifying group behind world champions Spain, missing out on automatic qualification on head-to-head records following matches played in April and June. The Lionesses now face a two-legged first-round tie against Greece.

First leg: Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion, Crete, on Friday, October 9, 2026, kicking off at 17:30 BST.

Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion, Crete, on Friday, October 9, 2026, kicking off at 17:30 BST. Second leg: King Power Stadium in Leicester, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, kicking off at 19:30 BST.

Winners of this round will advance to the second stage to face either Slovakia or Ukraine in November and December. Wiegman emphasized that the squad holds full respect for Greece while keeping clear expectations for the upcoming fixtures.

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“We are here to win these two games, deliver strong performances, and move one step closer to securing our place at the World Cup.”

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Contract Status and Upcoming International Fixtures

Speculation surrounding Wiegman’s coaching future continues as her contract with The Football Association runs through the conclusion of the World Cup in 2027. When asked about potential extensions, the manager noted that she maintains regular two-week communications with FA chief executive officer Mark Bullingham while keeping her immediate focus fixed on securing qualification in Greece.