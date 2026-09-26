7Dogs Shatters Records as First Arabic-Language Film in Saudi Arabia

The pan-Arab blockbuster 7Dogs has officially shattered box office records in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by crossing the landmark threshold of million ticket sales, becoming the first Arabic-language film to achieve this milestone in the Kingdom.

The Bottom Line:

Record-Breaking Milestone: 7Dogs surpassed the million-ticket mark in late September 2026, setting a historic benchmark for Arabic cinema.

7Dogs surpassed the million-ticket mark in late September 2026, setting a historic benchmark for Arabic cinema. Star-Studded Ensembles: The feature boasts an international cast led by Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, alongside Monica Bellucci and Salman Khan.

The feature boasts an international cast led by Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, alongside Monica Bellucci and Salman Khan. The Creative Force: The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, based on a story conceived by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh.

A Watershed Moment for Regional Cinema Economics

The Saudi box office continues to evolve as a significant market. General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh took to social media to celebrate the historic feat, highlighting the ticket sales. Just days prior to crossing the milestone, tracking data confirmed the film sat at 995,000 admissions before a final surge carried it past the million mark.

This achievement represents a shift in the Saudi cinematic market. By fusing drawing power from stars like Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz with international talent like Monica Bellucci and Salman Khan, the production attracted wide attention.

Inside the Creative Engine and Star-Studded Cast

The cinematic weight behind 7Dogs explains its box office traction. Helmed by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film’s screenplay, crafted by Mohamed El Debbeh, takes its foundational premise from a story penned by Al-Sheikh himself.

Photo: sollywood.com.sa

The ensemble cast includes Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Nasser Al-Gasabi, and Tara Emad, alongside Monica Bellucci and Salman Khan, broadening its theatrical appeal.

The Evolving Saudi Box Office

Over the past several years, the expansion of cinema infrastructure has increased the presence of Arabic productions in the Saudi market.

Metric Details Milestone Achieved Over million tickets sold in Saudi Arabia Key Leadership Turki Al-Sheikh (General Entertainment Authority) Directorial Team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Key Cast Members Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Nasser Al-Gasabi, Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan, Tara Emad

How do you view this massive shift in Middle Eastern box office dynamics? Can pan-regional co-productions become the new gold standard for blockbuster profitability, or is this an isolated lightning-in-a-bottle moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.