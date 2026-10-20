Federal filings show Thomas Teepell—whose father runs a political firm that received a $250,000 expenditure for campaigning against Abdul El-Sayed—was the heckler in a viral town hall clash in Michigan, unfolding in a tight race ahead of the 3 November election.

Federal Filings Tie Heckler’s Family Firm to Campaign Against Abdul El-Sayed

Thomas Tommy Teepell is the man who confronted Abdul El-Sayed at a Michigan town hall over his supposed allegiance to the Muslim Brotherhood, where his father heads a political consultancy that received substantial funding to oppose the Democratic Senate candidate according to reporting by the outlet. During the exchange, the younger Teepell demanded to know if the candidate would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed answered affirmatively before turning the tables on his questioner, asking whether the heckler automatically assumed he wouldn’t.

Trump on El-Sayed: "His name is actually Abduladadalalalala. It's Adulbabababababa Mohammed Al-Sayed. So his middle name is Mohammed. So I was right. He's a jihadist." pic.twitter.com/Zu0EKJOWtJ — https://x.com/atrupar/status/2111211864172466384

Subsequent investigations identified the heckler as a former congressional aide who interned for Senator Josh Hawley starting in 2023, eventually rising to operations director before leaving his Senate office in February based on staff records reviewed by journalists. What followed was a five-minute back-and-forth centered on constitutional guarantees of religious freedom that quickly drew tens of millions of views across social media as documented in regional reports.

Breakthrough LLC and the America Next Funding Stream

Timmy Teepell—a longtime strategist for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal—runs Breakthrough LLC. Financial documentation filed with federal regulators reveals the financial backing behind the opposition efforts. A Federal Election Commission filing shows that America Next, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit founded by Jindal in 2013, paid Breakthrough the sum of $250,000 on September 29 specifically designated for canvassing and influencer marketing targeting El-Sayed.

Abdul El-Sayed confronts accusations of having links to militant groups

Records indicate that America Next relies on dark-money contributions without disclosing its donor list, though other groups’ tax filings show past transfers including $250,000 from the Tallahassee-based Secure Florida’s Future, and the nonprofit shares a Baton Rouge office suite with Breakthrough LLC. Local reporting from the Michigan Daily also noted that a University of Michigan College Republicans member acting for America Next offered students money to disrupt a separate Flint town hall event, though no payments tied to the effort appeared in records for El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Republicans Link El-Sayed to Muslim Brotherhood Despite No Evidence

El-Sayed holds a narrow advantage in the RealClearPolitics polling average in a fiercely contested Senate race. Republican figures have repeatedly pressed accusations linking El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement that the United States has designated certain chapters of as foreign terrorist organizations under Donald Trump.

Photo: rawstory.com

Independent investigations and candidate denials confirm zero evidence connecting El-Sayed to the organization. Opponents have amplified the line of attack across multiple platforms, with Rogers raising the subject during debates and Donald Trump asserting without evidence that El-Sayed is 100 percent aligned with the group according to public statements.

El-Sayed is scheduled to appear alongside Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson in Detroit for a major rally on Saturday, October 24, as voters prepare to cast ballots ahead of the November 3 general election.

Viral heckler’s GOP ties EXPOSED after El-Sayed clash