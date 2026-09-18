Abhishek Sharma Hits Fastest T20I Century by a Full Member Batter for India

India’s opening batter Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi on Thursday, September 17, 2026, securing the fastest T20 international hundred by any batter from a Full Member nation. The aggressive left-hander powered India to a 3-0 series clean sweep in the third T20I.

Breaking Down the Record-Shattering Innings

Abhishek reached his century off precisely 30 deliveries. That effort shaved three balls off the previous Full Member record. That mark was jointly held by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza—who struck a ton against Gambia in 2024—and New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who achieved the feat against South Africa at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

To truly grasp the velocity of Abhishek’s knock, look at the scoring splits. He needed just 16 balls to race to his fifty. He then required a mere 14 additional deliveries to convert that milestone into a century. When Rashid Khan finally managed to catch him behind, Abhishek’s final tally sat at 108 runs from 34 balls. His explosive innings featured nine fours and 11 towering sixes, meaning he cleared the boundary rope roughly once every three balls.

But there is an interesting statistical nuance here. While this stands as his fastest in international colors, it does not actually rank as his personal career-best. Domestic cricket watchers will remember that he once hammered a 28-ball century for Punjab against Meghalaya during the 2024 Indian domestic season.

The Powerplay Dominance and Match Trajectory

Modern T20 cricket lives and dies by the powerplay. Abhishek ensured India maximized those initial six overs entirely. Alongside opening partner Sanju Samson—who contributed a steady 34 runs off 25 deliveries—the pair propelled India past the 100-run mark before the fielding restrictions even lifted.

Photo: cricinfo.com

When Abhishek departed in the tenth over, India’s scoreboard read a staggering 142 for 1. At that exact moment, the young opener had accounted for roughly 76 percent of his team’s total runs. Once the left-hander walked off, the remaining Indian batters added 79 runs across the final 10.1 overs, bringing the total to a formidable target.

Afghanistan’s chase never gathered momentum against the mounting pressure. The visitors suffered a sharp collapse, getting bundled out for just 94 runs in response. That comprehensive defeat handed India a comfortable 3-0 series clean sweep.

Comparative T20 International Century Benchmarks

To contextualize where Abhishek’s latest masterclass sits in the pantheon of short-form cricket, consider the global and national milestones recorded across recent seasons.

Photo: bbc.com

Fastest T20 International Centuries and Notable Benchmarks Batter Team / Opponent Balls Faced Context / Venue Sahil Chauhan Estonia vs. Cyprus 27 Global T20I record (2024) Abhishek Sharma India vs. Afghanistan 30 Fastest Full Member T20I (Delhi, 2026) Finn Allen New Zealand vs. South Africa 33 T20 World Cup (2026) Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe vs. Gambia 33 T20I fixture (2024) Rohit Sharma India vs. Sri Lanka 35 Previous India T20I record (2017)

As the table illustrates, while Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan still holds the absolute global record for any T20 international with his 27-ball blitz against Cyprus in 2024, Abhishek now comfortably commands the benchmark for major Full Member nations. Domestically, his third T20 international century places him in elite company. Only two Indian batters have ever scored more tons in the format: Rohit Sharma with five, and Suryakumar Yadav with four.

Global Rankings and What Comes Next

This stellar performance arrives at a time of personal career peaks for the young Indian opener. Entering this specific fixture, Abhishek had already climbed to No. 2 on the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings for batters. The only player sitting above him in the global standings is his compatriot Ishan Kishan.

Abhishek Sharma Century: अभिषेक ने तोड़ा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ 30 गेंद में शतक लगाया

Abhishek’s ability to seamlessly transition from punishing pace bowlers with the pull shot to launching spinners straight down the ground offers a masterclass in modern batting technique.

How do you think international bowling attacks can adapt to batters who score at this velocity during the powerplay? Share your thoughts below.