Académie Goncourt removes Thélyson Orélien novel from prize selection

On September 25, 2026, the prestigious Académie Goncourt officially removed Thélyson Orélien’s breakout novel C’était ça ou mourir from its literary prize selection. Published by Éditions Grasset, the book faced intense scrutiny following anonymous allegations and independent analyses suggesting parts of the text were generated by artificial intelligence.

The Bottom Line The Decision: The Académie Goncourt removed Thélyson Orélien’s novel from contention on Friday, September 25, 2026, aiming to preserve the institution’s integrity.

The Académie Goncourt removed Thélyson Orélien’s novel from contention on Friday, September 25, 2026, aiming to preserve the institution’s integrity. The Allegations: An anonymous account on X claimed AI tools detected synthetic text within the work, sparking a wider debate over literary authorship and plagiarism.

An anonymous account on X claimed AI tools detected synthetic text within the work, sparking a wider debate over literary authorship and plagiarism. The Context: Despite selling roughly 35,000 copies in five weeks and winning the Fnac Novel Prize, the book’s publisher Grasset stood by the author while Canadian publisher Boréal paused promotional tours.

A Literary Phenomenon Hit With Sudden Controversy For weeks, C’était ça ou mourir stood as a runaway success of the French literary season, commonly known as the rentrée. Written by 38-year-old Canadian author of Haitian descent Thélyson Orélien, the book quickly accumulated approximately 35,000 sales in just five weeks. It even secured the 2026 Fnac Novel Prize. Here is the kicker. On Monday, September 21, an anonymous account operating on the social media platform X under the handle “Balance ton Claude” alleged that passages from Orélien’s debut novel had triggered AI-detection software. While critics and experts frequently debate the absolute reliability of such detection tools, the online outcry quickly snowballed into formal industry panic.

Academia Goncourt Acts to Protect Its Legacy Faced with growing public pressure and mounting questions, members of the Académie Goncourt convened on Friday to address the scandal. They ultimately chose to strip the novel from the race for France’s oldest and most esteemed literary honor. In an official statement, the institution explained that the decision was “motivated by the desire to preserve the integrity of the Goncourt Prize and of the Academy itself, whose central role is to promote and distinguish literature written by women and men.” According to reports from the associated coverage, researchers and journalists had produced converging analyses indicating that the book was “very likely” produced in large part by artificial intelligence, though these findings did not amount to absolute independent proof of AI generation.

Publishers Split as Fallout Spreads Across Borders The controversy quickly forced publishing houses on both sides of the Atlantic to react. In France, Éditions Grasset maintained its support for Orélien, expressing confidence in the writer. Meanwhile, the author’s Canadian publisher, Boréal, took a more cautious route by temporarily suspending promotional activities and tour dates related to the book. Instagram Beyond the AI allegations, reports also surfaced regarding potential plagiarism in texts Orélien published in Canada years prior. Through it all, the author has maintained his denial of using artificial intelligence to compose the work, stating that he plans to address the situation publicly once the dust settles.

Timeline of the Controversy Key milestones surrounding the C’était ça ou mourir controversy Date Event August 2026 Thélyson Orélien’s novel C’était ça ou mourir is published in France by Éditions Grasset, quickly selling around 35,000 copies. September 21, 2026 An anonymous account on X, “Balance ton Claude,” alleges that text-detection tools flagged parts of the novel as AI-generated. September 25, 2026 The Académie Goncourt formally removes the novel from its prize shortlist to protect the integrity of the award.