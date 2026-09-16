AI Boom Sparks Surge in London Office Space Demand

Artificial intelligence firms and coding startups secured more than 700,000 square feet of London office space during the first half of 2026, more than double the volume recorded across the entire previous year. According to a report produced by JLL and shared with City AM, AI businesses accounted for as much as a third of all central London office take-up in the second quarter, providing a boost to the commercial property market after years of uncertainty over hybrid working.

The Bottom Line

Surging Footprint: AI firms more than doubled their annual lease volume in just six months, crossing 700,000 sq ft by mid-2026.

AI firms more than doubled their annual lease volume in just six months, crossing 700,000 sq ft by mid-2026. Core Clusters: US firms like Anthropic and OpenAI concentrated investments around King’s Cross and Euston.

US firms like Anthropic and OpenAI concentrated investments around King’s Cross and Euston. Market Tightness: Prime office vacancy in both the City and the West End has reportedly fallen below one per cent, intensifying competition with banks, law firms and other major employers.

Capital Deployment and Market Recovery

The physical footprint expansion runs parallel to broader capital inflows across the capital. Commercial property investment in London reached £7.4bn during the first half of the year, representing a 14 per cent annual increase despite higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty, according to the Opportunity London report.

Central London offices captured £3.7bn of that total. Living assets recorded £1.8bn in transactions over the same period, excluding the £1.045bn Metra Living acquisition, performing nearly double the ten-year average of £957m. International investors accounted for almost 60 per cent of investment in the sector. Historical deployment data places the United States at the forefront with £7.9bn invested between 2021 and the first half of 2026, followed by Singapore at £4.4bn, Germany at £3.1bn, and Japan at £2.6bn.

The Knowledge Quarter Consolidation

US artificial intelligence developers are driving the leasing momentum by securing large-scale corporate headquarters. Anthropic agreed to take around 158,500 square feet at One Triton Square, while OpenAI committed to roughly 95,500 square feet at Jahn Court near King’s Cross. Replit established its first international office in King’s Cross, pledging to double local headcount and investment over the next year.

These entities join established market presences like Databricks and Palantir. Data from fDi Markets shows that London has attracted 86 AI-related foreign direct investment projects since 2025, more than any other European city. Paris placed second with 28 projects over the same timeframe.

Metric H1 2026 Figure Comparison / Context AI Office Take-Up (London) 700,000+ sq ft More than double the total for all of last year Total Central London Lettings (Q2) 2.6m sq ft Supported by 4.9m sq ft currently under offer Commercial Property Investment £7.4bn Up 14% year-on-year across H1 Central London Office Investment £3.7bn Captured across the first half of the year

Infrastructure Constraints and Supply Pressures

The rapid concentration of artificial intelligence operations in prime districts has tightened commercial real estate supply. Analysts at CoStar note that prime office vacancy rates across the City and West End have reportedly fallen below one per cent for really good quality buildings. Technology companies now compete with banks, law firms and other major employers for prime buildings in areas such as King’s Cross, Euston, and Fitzrovia.

Photo: gossipherald.com

Opportunity London chief executive Jace Tyrrell noted that this growth trajectory generates secondary demands across municipal infrastructure. Expanding technical operations require greater electricity and grid capacity, better connectivity and transport, redirecting capital expenditure toward infrastructure investment.

Market Outlook and Structural Risks

Lease commitments function as lagging indicators of corporate strategy, signaling that firms commit to long leases only when they expect to hire. With JLL tracking 30 AI companies actively searching for space, the pipeline suggests sustained UK growth.

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However, analysts caution that heavy sector concentration introduces asset-specific vulnerabilities. A market leaning heavily on a handful of well-funded US labs would feel any cooling in AI valuations quickly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.