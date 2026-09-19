AI Takes Center Stage at 23rd China-ASEAN Expo

At the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, artificial intelligence emerged as a driver of commercial trade. Running from September 17 to 21, the exhibition featured an inaugural AI marketplace showcasing over 500 products from more than 70 companies, shifting technological displays into active cross-border sales channels.

From Concept Hardware to Commercial Trade Across Borders

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Step onto the exhibition floor in southern China, and the shift from speculative technology to practical commerce is immediately apparent. Last year’s displays relied heavily on conceptual prototypes designed primarily for visual impact. Today, those same platforms are driving commercial transactions throughout the region, according to Wang Jicai, secretary-general of the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat.

Among the standout exhibits drawing crowds on Friday was an AI-powered eyewear device developed by a Chinese firm. Vietnamese visitor Doan Minh Thao utilized the smart glasses to achieve real-time translation across more than 40 languages, enabling seamless verbal communication with regional exhibitors. Nearby, embodied AI robots, exoskeleton medical equipment, and unattended booths equipped with nimble robotic arms demonstrated how deeply automated systems have penetrated consumer and industrial markets.

Here is why that matters for regional commerce: bilateral trade volume between China and ASEAN topped 1 trillion U.S. dollars in 2025. With both sides building upon that economic foundation during the current expo, digital technologies are accelerating efficiency across manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and logistics.

Scaling Up the AI Marketplace and Regional Matchmaking

The newly established “AI marketplace” brings together roughly 60 specialized companies designed to serve ASEAN partners directly. Visitors can test and purchase items on-site, turning the exhibition hall into a high-tech consumer mega-market.

Complementing the consumer floor, the China-ASEAN AI application cooperation center has cataloged more than 1,000 potential deployment scenarios. The initiative has established physical offices in Vietnam, Laos, and Malaysia, successfully backing over 30 cross-border projects. Dyah Wahyu Ermawati, director of the investment and integrated license services office for Indonesia’s East Java province, noted during the 2nd China-ASEAN AI Scenario Application Matchmaking Session that the technology serves as a powerful horizontal enabler for education, public services, and regional economic zones.

Thailand also leveraged the venue to strengthen commercial ties, bringing 109 companies and products to the exhibition. Chakra Yodmani, deputy permanent secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, emphasized the milestone of 51 years of diplomatic ties and praised the ongoing evolution of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Key Metrics of the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo AI Initiative Metric Category Reported Figure / Scope Bilateral Trade Baseline (2025) Top 1 Trillion U.S. Dollars AI Marketplace Scale Approx. 500 products from 70+ companies AI Scenario Catalog Over 1,000 potential deployment scenarios Cross-Border Projects Backed Over 30 practical cooperative projects Thai Business Participation 109 companies and products represented

Precision Agriculture and the Infrastructure of Next-Gen Trade

Beyond consumer gadgets, artificial intelligence is reshaping foundational industries across Southeast Asia. In Laos and Cambodia, local partners working alongside an enterprise from China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have deployed an integrated platform utilizing satellite imagery, drones, and ground sensors to optimize tropical crop cultivation.

These practical deployments form part of a broader collection of 31 case studies released during the China-ASEAN business and investment summit. Covering all 11 ASEAN member states, the selected projects address critical sectors including intelligent manufacturing, smart logistics, urban management, and infrastructure development. Huang Xianchang, sales director for the Guangxi branch of LimX Dynamics, highlighted that Guangxi’s geographic proximity allows engineering teams to partner directly with ASEAN nations to adapt automated solutions for agricultural harvesting and industrial logistics.

But there is a broader economic reality at play. These digital integration efforts unfold directly under the framework of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, which was signed in October 2025.

Looking Ahead: The Digital Horizon for Bilateral Markets