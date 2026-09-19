How Mortgage Credit Score Changes Can Help Homebuyers Qualify

As Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac officially permit lenders to use VantageScore 4.0 alongside classic FICO scores. Dr. Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), announced the shift, which integrates alternative data like rent and utility payments, aiming to expand mortgage eligibility for millions of thin-file borrowers.

The Bottom Line Expanded Access: VantageScore 4.0 incorporates rent and utility payment histories, helping first-time buyers who lack traditional revolving credit lines.

VantageScore 4.0 incorporates rent and utility payment histories, helping first-time buyers who lack traditional revolving credit lines. Regulatory Shift: FHFA director Bill Pulte announced the agency is also studying a reduction from the traditional tri-merge credit report requirement down to two reports or even a single report.

FHFA director Bill Pulte announced the agency is also studying a reduction from the traditional tri-merge credit report requirement down to two reports or even a single report. Timeline Expansion: The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) will begin insuring mortgages underwritten with VantageScore 4.0 and FICO 10T starting January 1.

Breaking Decades of Monopolistic Underwriting For decades, the mortgage market relied almost exclusively on a classic credit score from Fair Isaac Corp. to evaluate loan applications. According to Zillow’s analysis of 2025 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data, roughly one-third of mortgage denials for primary home purchases with conventional loans last year stemmed entirely from a lack of credit history. To address this structural exclusion, the FHFA expanded a limited pilot program involving roughly 50 mortgage lenders. Lenders selling conventional loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can now leverage VantageScore 4.0—a joint venture owned by credit bureaus Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Alternative Data Metrics and the Tri-Merge Debate Unlike legacy scoring models, VantageScore 4.0 evaluates consistent housing and utility payments. This adjustment directly benefits reliable renters who maintain pristine payment records but hold few credit cards or installment loans. However, data visibility remains a bottleneck. According to a TransUnion report based on a March 2025 survey, only 13% of consumer rent payments are successfully reported to credit agencies, up slightly from 11% in 2024. Simultaneously, the FHFA is evaluating structural changes to how lenders pull credit data. Lenders traditionally rely on a “tri-merge” report, pulling files from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion and utilizing the middle score. While moving toward a bi-merge or single-report process could reduce rapidly rising origination costs, industry experts urge caution. Photo: theinvestorsnews.com “Not all credit reports are the same, and [the lender] may miss something by not pulling all three,” said John Ulzheimer, credit expert and president of The Ulzheimer Group. “I do think it’s going to be a benefit to buyers in terms of not just being able to be qualified, but also what interest rate bucket they fall in,” noted Stephen Rinaldi, president and founder of the Rinaldi Group. “Sometimes the VantageScore is higher and sometimes lower [than FICO], but having two options as opposed to one option, there’s more likelihood of approval.”

Comparative Analysis of Mortgage Credit Models Credit Model Provider / Ownership Alternative Data Used Implementation Status Classic FICO Fair Isaac Corp. Traditional revolving and installment debt only Established baseline (decades-long standard) VantageScore 4.0 Equifax, Experian, TransUnion joint venture Rent, utilities, and trended credit behavior Active for all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages FICO 10T Fair Isaac Corp. Trended credit data (24-month historical balances) Pending FHFA approval; FHA adoption set for January 1

Managing Trended Data in an Evolving Credit Landscape Rather than looking merely at a point-in-time balance, these models analyze consumer payment trajectories over a two-year window. Lenders can clearly distinguish between “transactors”—borrowers who pay balances in full each month—and “revolvers,” who carry recurring debt and represent a higher default risk. FICO vs. VantageScore: The New Credit Score Homebuyers Need to Know About As credit evaluation shifts toward multi-model validation and streamlined reporting standards, consumers must proactively manage their revolving balances and ensure rental reporting services actively transmit their on-time payments to major bureaus.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.