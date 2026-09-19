Samsung TV Plus Adds Front Office Sports Tonight in New Streaming Partnership

Front Office Sports Tonight, a 30-minute daily sports news and culture program hosted by Matt Iseman, launched on September 14, 2026, and streams every weekday at 11 p.m. ET on the Samsung Television Network, marking the platform’s first daily sports news program to arrive on its global subscription-free streaming service.

The media landscape is shifting beneath our feet. Linear cable continues its slow bleed as viewers migrate toward free ad-supported streaming television, or FAST networks.

Distribution and Broadcast Reach

Getting a new show onto connected televisions is one thing. This hybrid approach pairs a robust digital presence with traditional station group backing.

Domestically, the series broadcasts across multiple major station groups. FOX outlets carry the series in 12 of the top 16 markets. Additional broadcast partners include Hearst, Nexstar, Sinclair, Gray, Scripps, Sunbeam, Lockwood, Mission, Adell, Rincon, Forum, Cowles, Morgan Murphy, 910 Media Group, and Marquee. Paramount Global Content Licensing handles domestic distribution, while Barry Wallach oversees station sales and Marathon Ventures manages national television advertising sales.

The Business Behind the Screen

The program itself tackles sports through an atypical lens. Instead of focusing solely on box scores and play breakdowns, Front Office Sports Tonight investigates the corporate boardrooms, entertainment crossovers, and cultural shifts driving the multi-billion-dollar sports economy.

“This new partnership with Samsung TV Plus gives Front Office Sports Tonight another powerful way to reach viewers and bring the impact of our reporting to an even broader audience,” said Adam White, CEO and Founder of Front Office Sports, highlighting the multiplatform strategy. The publication’s daily digital output directly informs the television broadcasts.

Production duties are split between Front Office Sports Studios and BrightNorth USA. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal streaming partner as we launch this new approach to the sports daily news program,” noted Morgan Hertzan, CEO of BrightNorth USA, pointing to the scale of Samsung’s hardware ecosystem.

Ecosystem Expansion for Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus commands massive scale, boasting over 100 million monthly active users globally. The service currently supports nearly 5,000 ad-supported linear channels spread across 30 countries. Salek Brodsky, SVP & Global Head of Samsung TV Plus, emphasized this value proposition.

Photo: frontofficesports.com

“As Samsung TV Plus continues to expand its premium news and sports programming, we’re thrilled to welcome Front Office Sports Tonight as the first daily sports news program to stream on our flagship channel, Samsung Television Network (STN),” stated Salek Brodsky, SVP & Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. The platform has previously anchored its exclusive FAST strategy around heavy-hitters like Conan O’Brien TV, Letterman TV, and targeted creator channels.

Fans eager to catch the show on their own schedules will find on-demand streaming options rolling out starting September 30, supplementing the live weekday feeds at 11 p.m. ET and weekend broadcasts.