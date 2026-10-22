Airbnb Bans Hosts From Requiring Guests to Wash Dishes and Strip Beds

Airbnb is overhauling its platform rules to ban hosts from requiring guests to strip beds, empty the trash outside, or wash dishes before checkout. The new policy, which takes effect on November 20, 2026, aims to curb excessive chores for travelers who already pay a cleaning fee.

The short-term rental giant informed hosts of the sweeping update by email, shifting the focus of departure routines. According to Oberösterreichische Nachrichten, the updated guidelines limit host-imposed tasks to those deemed reasonable. Travelers can still be asked to place dirty dishes into the sink and gather used towels, but heavy-duty cleaning tasks are officially off the table.

Airbnb's new rules limit cleaning chores for guests

What Stays, What Goes, and the Bear Exception

Under the incoming rules, hosts cannot force guests to haul trash outside, start a load of laundry, or scrub kitchenware. The company reasoned that guests shell out cleaning fees specifically so they do not have to perform the duties of a professional custodian. At the same time, the platform carved out common-sense exemptions for regional wildlife safety. As noted by finanzen.ch, guests in bear country may still be asked to secure refuse in animal-proof containers. In comments on the Airbnb website, many property owners criticized the new restrictions. Additional rental agreements are permitted only in exceptional cases, such as when required by law. Furthermore, restrictions concerning house rules continue to cover maximum overnight guest limits, quiet hours, events, pets, smoking including vaping, commercial photo and film shoots, and locking up upon check-out, with hosts allowed to add custom requests as long as they are considered angemessen .

Beyond checkout chores, the revised rules strip hosts of other restrictive powers. Restricting the use of amenities listed in the property description—such as air conditioning—is now strictly prohibited.

Airbnb changes cleaning rules for guests. Here's what's changing

Chore Category Status After Nov. 20 Exceptions Dishwashing Prohibited May ask guests to place items in the sink Bed Stripping Prohibited None Trash Disposal Prohibited Mandatory in wildlife zones (e.g., bear-proofing) Towel Collection Allowed Gathering used towels remains acceptable

Host Community Resists Policy Shift over Turnaround Windows

The policy shift has triggered immediate resistance within the host community. Discussions across official forums highlight widespread frustration, particularly among operators managing large alpine chalets or properties with tight turnaround windows between back-to-back bookings. One chalet owner voiced concern over managing massive piles of cookware left behind by large groups when incoming guests arrive the very same day, as detailed by Berliner Zeitung. How overextended certain hosts can be was recently illustrated by videos from a couple in the US state of Georgia accusing a group of violating house rules because the remote control was left in the wrong spot.

Following the announcement, Airbnb shares dipped slightly on the NASDAQ exchange, losing 1.04 percent in pre-market trading to 171.89 US dollars and reflecting the ongoing corporate balancing act between boosting traveler satisfaction and retaining property owners on the platform, finanzen.ch reported.

Photo: Oberösterreichische Nachrichten

Reservation Date Determines Which Rules Apply to Guests

For travelers planning holiday trips, timing dictates whether the new rules apply. The cutoff rests entirely on when the reservation is finalized rather than when the trip occurs. Guests who booked their stays before the November threshold remain bound by the legacy rules established by individual hosts.

For non-compliant hosts, penalties escalate from profile flags to lower search placement. In extreme cases of repeat violations, the platform threatens outright account suspension.

Airbnb lightens chore load for guests. Here's what to know