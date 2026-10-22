María O’Donnell Wins the Golden Martín Fierro at the 2026 Radio Awards

María O’Donnell claimed the coveted Martín Fierro de Oro at the annual radio awards ceremony held Wednesday night at Parque Norte’s Goldencenter, capping off an industry gathering marked by sharp political clashes, emotional tributes, and diverse recognitions across 32 categories by the Asociación de Periodistas de la Televisión y la Radiofonía Argentinas (Aptra).

The event, hosted by Luciana Rubinska and Luis Novaresio, brought together 650 guests across 66 tables for a ceremony that recognized radio productions from the 2025/2026 period. The evening’s highest honor went exclusively to O’Donnell, who also secured the Martín Fierro for best female journalistic labor for her work on De acá en más on Urbana Play.

Luis Ventura Defiende La Radio Argentina

La entidad liderada por Luis Ventura reconoció a las producciones a lo largo de 32 categorías. Hace doce años, cuando asumió esta comisión, mucha gente vio muy mal el hecho de separar el premio de la televisión del de la radio. Que venga y lo diga acá arriba. ¡Tiene más vida que nunca, aguante la radio!

María O'Donnell won the 2026 Golden Martín Fierro for Radio

O'Donnell Recalls Her Career Shift to Radio

Upon hearing her name announced for the Golden Martín Fierro by Novaresio and Rubinska, O’Donnell expressed immediate surprise. Ay, qué emoción tan inesperada , she exclaimed, before inviting her colleagues to join her on stage. Reflecting on her career trajectory, she recalled her beginnings in the print newsrooms of Página 12 and La Nación, and her shift to radio following motherhood because print journalism felt incompatible with raising children. She also acknowledged mentors and colleagues including Magdalena Ruiz Guiñazú, Jorge Lanata, Ernesto Tenembaum, Andy Kusnetzoff, and Andrés Pandiella.

O’Donnell pointed out the gender disparity in early-morning programming, noting that todavía, los que opinan sobre política y economía en la radio y en la televisión son predominante hombres, nos cuesta mucho a las mujeres que nos den ese lugar . Looking ahead as De acá en más approaches its tenth anniversary, she praised the medium’s intimate connection with listeners: Somos felices haciendo radio, un periodismo que no grita, que no adjetiva, que no se enoja, que no apela a los sentimientos de la furia sino de conversación .

Photo: Página|12

Additional Winners and Awards

The ceremony also distributed accolades across various specialized roles in the industry. Vuelta y media , broadcast on Urbana Play with Sebastián Wainraich, was awarded the prize for daily afternoon journalistic program in FM. Mercedes Ninci, reporting for Mitre informa primero on Radio Mitre, was recognized for her work as a mobile reporter.