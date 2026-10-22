Cadillac releases 11 Checo Perez Edition Escalade-V SUVs for Mexico

Cadillac priced its limited-edition Escalade-V Checo Perez Edition at 4,099,000 Mexican pesos, or approximately $222,500, according to Motor1. That figure makes the driver tribute notably dearer than the standard version of the high-performance SUV sold in Mexico, which Torque Cafe lists at 3,847,500 pesos. The vehicle was unveiled on October 19, 2026, arriving at Mexican dealerships the following day.

Mexico Gets 11 Exclusive Sergio Perez Units

Production is strictly capped at 11 units to honor Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 racing number. All 11 SUVs were spoken for within Mexico immediately upon release, and Cadillac has confirmed no plans for a United States allocation or a second production run. American collectors cannot purchase the special edition through standard retail channels.

2027 Cadillac Escalade V Checo Perez Edition: 682 hp and exclusive luxury!

Every unit carries two numbered plaques running from 1/11 through 11/11, featuring Perez’s signature placed on the B-pillar and center console. Beyond the badging, the production run marks Cadillac’s first season competing at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Supercharged V8 Engine Delivers 692 Horsepower

Cadillac left the mechanical architecture of the Escalade-V untouched for this release. The heavy SUV relies on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that pumps out 692 horsepower and 885 Newton-meters of torque, matching figures cited by Torque Cafe at 509 kilowatts and 653 pound-feet.

Specification Standard Escalade-V Checo Perez Edition Price (MXN) 3,847,500 pesos 4,099,000 pesos Engine 6.2L Supercharged V8 6.2L Supercharged V8 Power 692 hp (509 kW) 692 hp (509 kW) Torque 885 Nm (653 lb-ft) 885 Nm (653 lb-ft) Transmission 10-speed automatic 10-speed automatic Production Volume Mass production 11 units (Mexico only)

Power routes through a 10-speed automatic transmission to an active all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle maintains a 0 to 60 miles per hour acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. The chassis retains its V-Series underpinnings, including an active-valve exhaust, six-piston Brembo front brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, Air Adaptive Ride Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control, and V-Mode settings.

Interior Features and Exterior Aesthetics

The cabin adopts the V-Sport configuration, adding executive second-row seating equipped with heating, ventilation, massage functions, folding trays, and a rear command center. The front seats also feature heating, ventilation, and massage capabilities.

Photo: motor1.com

Exterior options include black and white paint schemes with contrasting interior tones designed to mirror the color palette of Cadillac’s Formula 1 racing program. Cosmetic adjustments distinguish the edition from standard models through blacked-out Escalade and V-Series badges, monochromatic Cadillac crests, a visible carbon-fiber engine cover, sport pedals, and exterior mirrors programmed to project V-Series graphics onto the pavement.

Driver Statement on the Project

Mexico has always been with me in every race. That’s why knowing that this special edition exists to celebrate that history excites me so much. I hope that the customers who own one of these 11 units enjoy it as much as I enjoyed being part of this project, in which I participated from the design stage to the unveiling event for this special edition.

Perez worked alongside designers from the initial conception phase up to the formal reveal in October. Buyers receive an exclusive welcome kit alongside a two-year OnStar Premium subscription featuring unlimited data.

Cadillac | Escalade-V edición Checo Pérez reveal