Casio launches G-SHOCK 2500 Series of nine analogue watches

Casio Reimagines the 1983 Original With the Nine-Watch 2500 Series

Casio has unveiled the new G-SHOCK 2500 Series, rolling out a collection of nine fully analogue watches that reimagine the design of the original DW-5000C from 1983. T3.com reported that while G-SHOCK launches new watches almost weekly, this latest drop stands out because the cheapest model includes virtually all the core technology found in its more expensive siblings.

The collection draws clear inspiration from the original octagonal case and protective button guards. However, it swaps out the familiar digital display for a minimalist analogue dial. It shares an obvious family resemblance to the hugely popular GA-2100, widely known as the CasiOak, yet takes a distinctly different route when it comes to presenting user data.

Multi-Mission Date Pairs with Magnetic Shock-Release Movement

The headline innovation powering these models is the newly developed Multi-Mission Date, which sits as a fan-shaped display at the 3 o’clock position. This complication handles multiple information feeds, including the calendar settings, elapsed stopwatch minutes, and the standard date. It pairs with a small seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock to form what Casio designates as a two-eye layout.

G-SHOCK 2500 Series

Underneath the dial sits a newly engineered movement featuring a magnetic shock-release minute hand. This component stays anchored magnetically, allowing the hand to absorb and dissipate physical impacts while preserving accurate timekeeping. The second hand can also be put to sleep, letting users stop the small seconds hand to conserve battery life when it is not needed.

All nine variants share core specifications, including the Multi-Mission Date, the magnetic shock-release mechanism, a stopwatch equipped with a 30-minute counter, LED illumination, and a fully automatic calendar. Every watch in the lineup delivers approximately two years of battery life alongside 200-metre water resistance and standard shock-resistant construction.

Three Material Styles Offer Different Pricing Tiers

The collection branches into three distinct material styles while keeping the underlying movement identical. The entry-level GAC-2500 features a lightweight resin case and strap complete with a sculpted dial and raised hour markers. Weighing a mere 47 grams, it comes in black, white, yellow, and dark green. Stepping up, the GMC-2500 introduces a metal-clad bezel, a brass dial, and a textured resin strap offered in black, silver, and gold finishes. At the peak of the lineup, the GMC-2500D pairs metal-clad construction with a matching metal bracelet for a traditional, premium look.

Despite the variance in materials, all three structural families share a compact footprint by traditional G-SHOCK standards. The resin model measures 46.7 by 44.5 by 12.7 millimetres. While it does not quite match the ultra-slim profile of the GA-2100, the reduced overall dimensions ensure a comfortable everyday wrist presence.

The G-SHOCK 2500 Series launches in the UK on 7 November 2026, t3.com reported. The resin GAC-2500 models will cost £110, while the metal-clad GMC-2500 starts at £230, with the gold version peaking at £250. The full-metal-bracelet GMC-2500D anchors the top of the range at £300.