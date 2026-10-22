Home » Technology » US Bans DeepSeek as China Protests Despite Its Own AI Restrictions

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security ordered civilian federal agencies to remove all products from Chinese artificial intelligence company Deepseek from their IT systems over national security concerns. In response, Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce demanded the ban be lifted while maintaining strict domestic blocks on foreign models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Federal Infrastructure Purges Deepseek Software

The federal directive targets any software, product, or system built on Deepseek’s open-source models, while explicitly prohibiting future procurement across civilian government infrastructure.

DeepSeek under fire: Why the US is blocking China’s AI

Washington policymakers argue that Beijing could use the software to access sensitive government data, invoking the country's stringent intelligence framework.

China's Intelligence Laws Fuel US Industrial Replication Claims

The U.S. concern rests partly on statutory obligations embedded within China’s legal system. The 2017 National Intelligence Law mandates that domestic corporations and citizens must support the work of the country’s intelligence services. U.S. agencies and AI companies allege that Chinese developers have replicated top US models on an industrial scale, a charge that Beijing denies.

China opposes US ban on government use of DeepSeek

Beijing Demands Reversal Amid Domestic Digital Barriers

China’s Foreign Ministry blasted the American directive, accusing Washington of overstretching the concept of national security. Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry vowed to enact resolute countermeasures, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the ban.

This diplomatic pushback stands in stark contrast to domestic digital policy inside China. The Cyberspace Administration has required reviews for all AI services since 2023, and those services must comply with political guidelines, effectively barring foreign frontier models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini from operating within the country. State bodies and state-owned enterprises are also under directives to gradually replace foreign hardware and software with domestic alternatives.

US Bans DeepSeek as China Pushes Back

Political Signaling and Economic Protectionism Shape the Dispute

While Beijing’s protests lack regulatory symmetry, the diplomatic pushback serves distinct domestic and international purposes. The public stance reassures local tech firms that the state has their back. It also reinforces a broader narrative aimed at international audiences that the United States seeks to monopolize the global AI industry.

Influence and Retaliation in the Superpower Tech Rivalry

Most importantly, the protest establishes diplomatic advantage. It lays the groundwork for retaliatory economic measures that Beijing can subsequently frame as a mere response to American aggression rather than unprovoked protectionism.

LIVE | China’s Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. DeepSeek Ban, Backs Russia As Tech Tensions Escalate

Both superpowers continue to weaponize national security frameworks to shield domestic markets, with Washington anchoring its strategy in strict chip export controls and Beijing matching those moves with localized licensing and export oversight.