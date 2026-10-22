Firefly Aerospace Completes Preliminary Design Review for NASA’s MoonFall Mission Spacecraft

Firefly Aerospace Completes Preliminary Design Review for NASA MoonFall Mission

Firefly Aerospace completed the preliminary design review for its Elytra spacecraft, which will deliver NASA drones to the lunar South Pole for the MoonFall mission. The review confirmed that the spacecraft design meets mission requirements, pushing the project toward final critical design review and hardware assembly ahead of a targeted 2028 launch.

Detailed Systems Evaluation by NASA and JPL Teams

A joint review team composed of members from NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory conducted an exhaustive evaluation of the Elytra spacecraft. The panel inspected structural, thermal, propulsion, and avionics systems alongside trajectory design, guidance and navigation, communications, control systems, and qualification plans. Ray Allensworth, vice president of spacecraft at Firefly Aerospace, said completing the review in less than four months after contract award demonstrates the company’s operational speed and rigor.

The mission involves four specialized drones constructed by JPL to explore potential Artemis landing sites at the lunar South Pole. Once launched on a NASA vehicle, the Elytra spacecraft will transition from Earth orbit to lunar orbit and deploy the drones to map safe landing zones and resources.

We have completed our first design review for our part in NASA's MoonFall mission! For this mission, we'll use our Elytra spacecraft to deploy JPL-built drones above the Moon's south pole.Completing the preliminary design review is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and… pic.twitter.com/vbrceOVAp8 — https://x.com/FireflySpace/status/2112885441305215014

Market Realities and Stock Performance Amid Lunar Progress

While engineering milestones advance, market conditions present a starkly different picture for the defense and space technology provider. InvestingPro reported that Firefly Aerospace shares recently hit a 52-week low of $15.99, trading just 1 percent above that floor and down more than 42 percent annually. Investing.com reported a 3.6 percent stock bump during early trading following the preliminary design review announcement.

Metric Figure Context Order Backlog $1.5 billion Reported during recent financial updates Full-Year Projections $420M to $450M Reiterated by company leadership

Technical Details Remain Sparse After Design Review

Despite the successful preliminary design review, specific technical details regarding the reviewed systems remain sparse in public reports. DiarioBitcoin noted that external reporting highlighted the design milestone for the four-drone mission but did not disclose specific engineering modifications or component adjustments resulting from the review. Analysts emphasize that passing a preliminary design milestone does not guarantee the flight hardware is ready for deployment.

JUST IN: Firefly Aerospace $FLY has completed a major design milestone for a NASA mission that will deploy robotic drones above the Moon's south pole to identify potential landing sites for future astronauts.The mission, called MoonFall, will use Firefly's Elytra spacecraft to… pic.twitter.com/duZls9ucwk — https://x.com/outerspacetoday/status/2112986527680598020

MoonFall forms part of the first phase of NASA’s long-term Moon Base initiative, which aims to establish a sustained human presence and expand scientific operations in the lunar South Pole region. Firefly is increasing spacecraft production to support both MoonFall and subsequent surface missions, using hardware and operations derived from its earlier Blue Ghost flight.

Stock Price Drops as Firm Misses Earnings Estimates

Trading data shows the stock recently changed hands at $16.08, contrasting sharply with a 52-week high of $62.17. Over the preceding six months, shares experienced an even steeper decline of nearly 55 percent. Amid these pressures, the company maintained that its balance sheet holds more cash than debt, while the stock was also highlighted in platform analysis as potentially undervalued among companies listed on its most undervalued equities roster. On the earnings front, the firm reported an adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.42, missing analyst consensus estimates that had anticipated a loss of $0.22.