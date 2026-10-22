Billy Crystal Opens Broadway Show 860 About His Lost Palisades Home

Billy Crystal returned to Broadway with his new solo show, 860, at the Imperial Theatre, officially opening on October 21 after beginning previews on October 1. The production explores the comedian’s life and career through the lens of his longtime Pacific Palisades home, which was destroyed by wildfires in January 2025.

From the Ashes of 860 Chautauqua Blvd

The title of Billy Crystal’s latest theatrical memoir refers to the street number of a three-bedroom stucco ranch house on Chautauqua Boulevard that he and his wife, Janice Crystal, bought in 1979 and propped above a canyon by stilts. For 46 years, the Pacific Palisades home served as both a family sanctuary where they raised their two daughters and a private museum, housing decades of career mementos, photographs, autographs, a Yankee stadium seat sent by Mickey Mantle, and a half-dozen Emmys. In an earlier statement, Crystal noted, 860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family.

“pepper pepper” scene

Onstage, director Scott Ellis and scenic designer Scott Pask recreate the lost home office, surrounding the comedian with a near-mirror image of his former sanctum. The production uses video design by Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera to display archival footage, original music composed by Marc Shaiman, and vertical iPhone videos taken by Crystal during and after the fires, turning the stage into a space for communal memory. Every inch of our house was filled with love, Crystal said following the fire, a sentiment that anchors the show’s exploration of resilience. The producing team for the Broadway run is led by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions.

A Career Retrospective Through Personal Loss

While 860 is framed by the loss of the physical property, it functions as a comprehensive look at Crystal’s multifarious career as a comic, actor, filmmaker, and celebrated Oscar host. The show follows the trajectory of his professional life, from his stand-up days of the 1970s and his time studying film at New York University—where he graduated in 1970 and encountered an intense professor named Martin Scorsese—to his groundbreaking role as TV’s first regular-cast gay character on the sitcom Soap and his tenure as a nine-time Academy Awards host. Early in his development, after a performance Crystal thought went well, producing titan Jack Rollins, who managed Mike Nichols, Elaine May, and Woody Allen, imparted wisdom by telling him he failed to leave a tip, meaning he needed to reveal something about himself in his jokes.

Photo: Los Angeles Times

Crystal recalls that Norman Lear cast him on All in the Family, paving the way for work on films such as The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally…. He also shares memories of making the 1986 buddy comedy Running Scared alongside Gregory Hines, noting Roger Ebert’s review that the leads don’t need a plot because they have so much good dialogue and such a great screen relationship. His career highlights reel touches on Saturday Night Live and its You look marvelous era, his Hannibal Lecter Oscar-host entrance, late-night guest appearances, City Slickers, and even a quick mention of his film debut in Joan Rivers’ dismal Rabbit Test, which he recalls as the worst movie ever made.

Refining the Solo Memoir Format

860 arrives 22 years after Crystal’s Tony Award-winning solo debut, 700 Sundays, which focused on his relationship with his late father and the 15 years they spent together. Along with his Tony Award, Crystal’s accolades include six Emmy Awards and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and he was named a Kennedy Center honoree in 2023. He also previously brought Mr. Saturday Night to Broadway in 2022, serving as writer of the book and reprising his screen performance as comedian Buddy Young, Jr. While 700 Sundays centered on a specific parental bond, the new production addresses the broader, later-life experience of accumulation and sudden dispossession. The show runs approximately 100 minutes without an intermission, relying on career anecdotes, personal reflections, and video clips.

Billy Crystal on Working with Robert De Niro & Broadway Show About Losing His Home in Palisades Fire