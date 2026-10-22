Jung Jaehyung Surprised by Lee Sedol on New Show

Singer-songwriter Jung Jaehyung expressed surprise at Lee Sedol’s talkative demeanor during the production presentation for KBS2’s new variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol‘, held on October 22, 2026, at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The program premieres on October 23.

I thought Lee Sedol would be quiet and serious, but he spoke much more than I expected, Jung Jaehyung told reporters. The singer-songwriter shared this observation during the production presentation for the KBS2 variety show Unemployed Lee Sedol on October 22, 2026, at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

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Jung had expected his co-star to be reserved when he signed on for the project. According to Chosun, the reality of working alongside Lee Sedol was entirely different.

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I thought Lee Sedol would be quiet and serious, but he spoke much more than I expected.

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Jung praised Lee’s youthful mindset while facing these new challenges. According to Chosun, Jung realized he should focus like a boy, noting that Lee does not cling to his career like a badge of honor despite being older.

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No matter what he does, he approaches it like a child. I wanted to learn that.